WATCH: TBA Studios drops ‘Triangle of Sadness’ trailer

‘Triangle of Sadness’, which features critically-acclaimed Filipina actress Dolly De Leon, is set to premiere in the Philippines soon

MANILA, Philippines – TBA studios released on Wednesday, August 10, the international trailer for the Cannes Film Festival 2022 Palme D’Or winner Triangle of Sadness.

The almost three-minute clip gives a glimpse into the luxury cruise adventure of a fashion model couple, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean).

“The success of a luxury cruise mainly depends on you. I don’t want to hear anybody saying no. It’s always yes sir, yes ma’am!,” the chief stewardess instructed. The trailer of the satirical masterpiece also shows scenes of the billionaire guests making absurd requests which the crew ends up saying “yes” to. One of the scenes shows a guest asking the sails to be washed, which was impossible since the motorized vessel didn’t have any.

“All appears Instagrammable at first but a storm is brewing, and heavy seasickness hits the passengers during the seven-course captain’s dinner,” the synopsis reads. This is seen as the trailer progresses with the wobbling effect of the boat, and the guests spewing vomit all over the cruise ship.

Triangle of Sadness is coming to Philippine cinemas SOON. Exclusively distributed by TBA Studios.#TriangleOfSadness#proudlytba pic.twitter.com/NJpMxENkZR — TBA Studios (@TBAStudiosPH) August 9, 2022

In the fight for survival, old hierarchies are turned upside down when the cruise ends catastrophically and the billionaires become stranded on a desert island with a cleaning lady, played by Filipina actress Dolly de Leon, who is the only one who knows how to fish.

Directed by multi-awarded Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness also stars Woody Harrelson, Henrik Dorsin, Zlatko Buric, Iris Berben, Sunnyi Melles, Vicky Berlin, and Oliver Ford Davies.

According to TBA Studios who will exclusively distribute the highly-anticipated dark comedy film in the Philippines, Triangle of Sadness will come to cinemas soon, but an official release date has yet to be announced. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.