‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ review: Gen-Z nostalgia

I find it my absolute pleasure to say that my most borrowed DVD back in Video City days was 1991’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: Secret of the Ooze. I was only a 6- or 7-year-old kid, cautiously apprehensive of the horror movie row and their cover posters, and had still just a mild interest in the comic book films of yesteryear. Then I discovered the plastic-wrapped DVD cover of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) films, and I thought “Wow, this might just be like Barney.”

Nevermind the fact that my innocent child brain just saw four green humanoid turtles and thought “Barney, but green,” and notwithstanding the fact that I was a total Barney-head back then due to my vast collection of the purple dinosaur’s show, discovering TMNT was a happy accident.

Spider-Man (2002) may have been my first encounter with New York, but TMNT made me fall in love with it. The fun-loving and pepperoni pizza-obsessed Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo not only introduced me to famous Renaissance artists, but endeared me to an image of a New York that welcomed and celebrated vibrant, odd personalities. When even the most Barney-looking losers living in the sewers can join Vanilla Ice in rapping “Go Ninja Go Ninja Go,” it’s no surprise that little Ryan wanted to be a part of that world.

It also contributed to my love of the weirdest sort of animals. My favorite stuffed toy as a child was a rat. A huge, realistic looking, puppeteer’s rat. If I were to armchair analyze my younger self’s fascination with that toy, I’d say it stemmed from Master Splinter and the sheer novelty of watching a rat mentor turtles. My fascination also extended to my aunt’s turtles, housed in her old bathroom. They became my regular companions whenever I needed to take a number one or two.

Nostalgia-inducing

All of this is to say that TMNT represented a certain kind of nostalgia, evoking a sense of wonder about a world that appeared to be larger, more accepting, and more inviting than it had any right to be. Now, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem poses the question: How do the turtles adapt to a world that appears to have turned its back on them, grown less accepting, and lost the vitality that their uniqueness and differences once brought?

It’s in this interesting question that director Jeff Rowe effectively mines nostalgia that Gen-Zers probably didn’t even think they had. A longing for the ‘90s and early 2000s, when high school hadn’t happened yet and couldn’t suck, when having a crush on people didn’t feel complicated, and when one can imagine fighting crime because, as Keanu Reeves skillfully said it: “I know Kung-Fu.”

Paired with absorbing action and innovative animation, the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film adeptly mirrors the modern sensibilities of Gen-Z teens in sleek fashion. The film candidly portrays the worries, turbulent emotions, and amusing missteps typical of teenage years. It caters to both children and adults, resonating with anyone aching for an ideal world while surrounded by flawed ideals.

The film opens by revisiting the well-known TMNT legend. Leo (Nicolas Cantu), Donnie (Micah Abbey), Raph (Brady Noon), and Mikey (Shamon Brown Jr.) come into being after a bizarre lab accident unleashed radioactive ooze into the sewers, transforming them into the lovable crime-fighting ninjas we recognize today. They are guided by Master Splinter (Jackie Chan), a rat deeply marked by his encounters with humans. He conveys what he deems as wisdom to his protégés, instructing them to avoid human interaction at any cost, for fear of being milked (literally).

However, everything takes a turn when the brothers encounter young April O’Neil (Ayo Edebiri), the first human to treat them with compassion rather than revulsion. Together, they investigate an army of mutants, commanded by Superfly (Ice Cube), that pose a threat to the civilians of New York. Together, they come up with a plan to save the day, in order to finally feel loved by the human world.

What jumps out from the start is the film’s ability to align you with the turtles’ perspective within just a few minutes. You feel their yearning to be normal, to escape their hidden life in the sewers, and to experience common joys like attending school and forging friendships. These simple pleasures, which may seem trivial to us, are the very things they are eager to experience.

The turtles are voiced by real teenagers, and so they talk, sound, and feel as expected. Online cultural vernacular like “Attack on Titan,” “Among Us,” and even “Avengers films” are widespread throughout. Adding in these 2020s trends makes the world feel alive, signaling to the audience that the turtles have been entrenched in the same pop culture jargon that we all grew up with.

This is the specific forte of the film: its capacity to resonate with the contemporary vibe, rather than seeming like it was scripted by an out of touch 40-year-old (no offense to Gen X). This was a weakness in the Michael Bay-produced versions of the 2010s, and finding this secret ingredient was essential for the franchise to achieve ongoing success.

Following the monumental success of Spider-Verse, which broke barriers by translating comic book panels into motion pictures in previously unthinkable ways, Mutant Mayhem taps into the comic book origins of its characters. By eschewing outlines and embracing childlike sketches, it lets expressiveness take center stage rather than be ashamed of it.

The dynamic between the brothers is still top-notch and everyone is given a specific moment to shine. I must confess a biased joy in watching Donatello wield his bo staff, or witnessing Raphael’s twin sai take down enemies, in a style reminiscent of the intense hallway battles seen in Daredevil or Oldboy. The action is thrilling and limitless in its craziness, a freedom afforded by the gift of animation.

Though, Superfly kind of bugged me (pun). His character follows this troubling trend of post-Black Panther (2018) villains who have a perfectly reasonable point but is made a bad guy mainly due to their very loose principles in committing mass genocide. It’s a predictable bait-and-switch, which occasionally makes this otherwise creatively rich film feel clichéd. While Superfly’s character does mirror the experiences of the turtles and even Master Splinter, this narrative gambit falls flat, as it merely reinforces the obvious idea that murder is wrong and those who commit it, no matter their justification, are in the wrong.

But the film’s success lies in its hopeful representation of society’s misfits, along with showcasing the potential of even ordinary citizens to make a positive difference. Mutant Mayhem reminded me of the New York I imagined as a kid, a melting pot of colorful characters living in harmony – and the occasional Barney sewer dwellers. It’s a warm, fuzzy, and enamoring blanket of nostalgia. – Rappler.com

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ will premiere in Philippine cinemas on August 23, 2023.