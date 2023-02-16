‘Ten Little Mistresses’ review: A murder mystery that thrives on excess

'Despite the film’s missteps, director Jun Robles Lana doesn’t give in to surface-level storytelling, and still knows how to reward the viewers with a solid ending'

Writer-director Jun Robles Lana is frequently credited for churning out good material, especially when one takes a look at his work during the late 1990s and 2010s. Much of this work sees the visionary mastering comedy (Die Beautiful and Big Night) and drama (Mga Kuwentong Barbero, Bwakaw, and Kalel, 15), often packing a sociopolitical punch.

Lana wields this familiar language as he takes on Ten Little Mistresses, the first Filipino original movie produced by Amazon Prime Video. The film centers on the titular mistresses as they outdo each other to get billionaire Valentin Esposo (John Arcilla) to wed one of them following the death of the latter’s legal wife. Behold the grandeur of infidelity! But the querida battle royale minus the physical violence (well, at least initially) takes a serious turn as Valentin dies during a night of celebration in the mansion, prompting everyone to prove their innocence and igniting a hunt for the suspect.

From the get-go, excess is the name of the game, and Lana takes advantage of every material at his disposal (at times, to a fault) in setting the film’s tone, opening with a scene that sees blue-eyed majordomo Lilith (Eugene Domingo) commanding the chorale of house servants as they belt out “Sampung Mga Kerida,” a cunning song written to the tune of the Filipino nursery rhyme “Sampung Mga Daliri.” Then comes the drone shot that draws attention to the arrival of the 10 mistresses, camped up by Maymay Entrata’s “Amakabogera,” as if they’re about to open a luxurious fashion show, parading dresses that do not only pop but also zero in on the absurdity of the whole thing, thanks to costume designer Jay Lorenz Conanan, whose immense talent elevates Lana’s vision.

The kabit genre, replete with iconic lines and confrontation scenes such as those in Chito Roño’s Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin (1994), Ruel Bayani’s No Other Woman (2011), and Rory Quintos and Dado Lumibao’s The Legal Wife (2014), has long maintained a steady presence in Philippine television and cinema. And Lana’s attempts at reinventing the wheel hinges on a more progressive lens: how queridas have always been villainized as if they’re solely to blame in stories of affairs; how men, especially those with charm and good looks, often get a free pass; and how the imbalances of power factor into these dynamics.

And the director reinforces this message through his maximalist filmmaking, providing the film with levity and investing in pop culture, including some hilarious references from Joey Gosiengfiao’s Temptation Island (1980), Kris Aquino’s classic “because” remark in a 2014 interview with Kim Chiu, and Sasha Velour of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

This, however, will not work without Lana placing a premium on the film’s cast, gathering, besides Domingo and Arcilla, some of the best talents in the local industry — Carmi Martin, Pokwang, Cherry Pie Picache, Agot Isidro, Christian Bables, Donna Cariaga, Arci Muñoz, Kris Bernal, Sharlene San Pedro, Iana Bernardez, Adrianna So, and Kate Alejandrino. It is a loaded ensemble cast, to say the least.

With frequent collaborator Carlo Mendoza, whose cinematography goes hard and strobing, Lana places the characters into their idiosyncrasies, complete with theatrics and tongue-in-cheek humor. Of course, sustaining this larger-than-life landscape while keeping an eye on the film’s whodunnit element is the more challenging task. And it seems like Lana has achieved it precisely because he doesn’t hit the brakes. If anything, he’s keen on us noticing how he pulls the strings and evokes the side-eye emoji every opportunity he gets.

But it can only go so far, because when all the puns and campy antics have already been exhausted, one cannot help but notice how the individual narrative arcs come undone and how the characters are thinly written, some far more than others (case in point: the gnawing contrivance of Bernardez’s Coco, despite her commendable performance).

Ten Little Mistresses is too busy setting up its eye-candy atmosphere and going the extra mile that it gets in the way of its messaging, of offering the characters more nuance instead of risking them being one-dimensional. The film, admittedly, could have also benefited from tighter editing.

Regardless of one’s feelings about the film’s thematic threads, one cannot look past the commanding presence of Pokwang, who has long proven she’s a more than capable comedian and actress (see her arresting work in Oda sa Wala). Here, Pokwang turns in another performance that, despite the stacked cast, manages to cut above the rest, providing her character gravity and making one-liners an absolute cracker every single time.

There is also the understated brilliance of Cariaga (see her scene-stealing work in Rabid and Ngayon Kaya), who ends up, dare I say it, bettering Domingo’s performance, as she shares most of her screen time with the latter. Cariaga arrives as though she’s aware that her character is ridiculous, and all she has to do is revel in that ridiculousness with such commitment (like how she nails the line “Fan na fan po kasi ako ng GabRu” in a scene with Domingo).

And despite the film’s missteps, Lana doesn’t give in to surface-level storytelling, and still knows how to reward the viewers with a solid ending. In a sense, Ten Little Mistresses obliges us to confront how wealth can be an insidious force, how we continue to treat queridas as mere spectacle, and how we have been obsessed with pitting women against each other so hard it’s no longer funny. – Rappler.com

Ten Little Mistresses is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.