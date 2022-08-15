‘The Baseball Player,’ ‘Blue Room’ triumph at Cinemalaya 2022

THE BASEBALL PLAYER. The movie is named Best Film in the Cinemalaya 2022 Festival.

Max Eigenmann and Tommy Alejandrino are hailed Best Actress and Actor, respectively

MANILA, Philippines – After two years of operating online, the Cinemalaya Film Festival capped its 18th installment on-site at the Main Theater of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) on Sunday, August 14.

Carlo Obispo’s The Baseball Player received the highest honor of Best Film in the full-length category, along with three other awards: Best Editing by Zig Dulay, Best Screenplay by Obispo, and Best Actor by Tommy Alejandrino.

The acclaimed drama is about “a Moro child soldier who aspires to become a baseball player amidst an all-out war,” according to Cinemalaya’s website.

Dulay, who shined in the short film category and brought home the most trophies, also won Best Film, Best Screenplay, and the NETPAC Award for his short film, Black Rainbow.

Another breakout hit in the festival this year is Blue Room by Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan which bagged the Special Jury Prize and four other awards: Best Direction by Dagñalan, Best Cinematography by Neil Daza, Best Supporting Actor by Soliman Cruz, and Best Production Design by Marxie Maolen Fadul.

Blue Room depicts the story of an indie rock band that gets arrested for drug possession and is hauled to a VIP detention area where they can bribe their release through rogue enforcers.

Meanwhile, Max Eigenmann took home the Best Actress award for playing a single woman navigating her pregnancy in Anne Isabelle Matutina’s 12 Weeks. Ruby Ruiz was named Best Supporting Actress for her role in Ginhawa.

Young director Gabriella Serrano was named Best Director for a short film for Dikit, which also won the Special Jury Award.

Mga Handum Nga Nasulat Sa Baras and Kargo won the Audience Choice Award for a short and full-length feature, respectively. Bula sa Langit and Retirada bagged Best Sound Design by Pepe Manikan and Best Original Music Score by Isha Abubakar.

The 18th edition of the festival, themed “Breaking Through the Noise,” will have its films available to screen in select Ayala Malls and SM Cinemas from August 10 to August 16.

Audiences can also catch the features online on the CCP Vimeo account from October 17 to 31.

Cinemalaya is a non-profit organization committed to the development and promotion of independent films in the Philippines. The 2022 festival had a diverse roster of 11 full-length and 12 short films. – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern.