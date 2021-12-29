WATCH: New ‘The Batman’ trailer highlights Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz’ chemistry

MANILA, Philippines – Warner Bros. Pictures released on Monday, December 27, a new trailer for The Batman, giving fans a closer look into the relationship between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle, portrayed by Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, respectively.

The two-and-a-half minute video, appropriately titled “The Bat and the Cat” trailer, highlights the allegiance and animosity between Batman and Catwoman. It starts with Selina convincing Bruce to stand up against The Riddler (played by Paul Dano) and ends with the two joining forces to battle the same bad guys.

“If we don’t stand up, no one will,” Selina told Bruce in the clip.

The trailer also teases action-packed battle scenes, from car chases to city explosions, and more tricks from The Riddler, whose character’s final look is still concealed in the video.

Set in the early years of billionaire Bruce Wayne as the masked vigilante superhero, The Batman also stars Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Coson, Barry Keoghan as officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as faithful butler Alfred.

Director Matt Reeves also earlier told The Verge that the characters, although familiar to generations of viewers, aren’t quite their iconic characters just yet. In the film, villains like The Riddler and The Penguin are still in the early stages of their criminal careers and Selina Kyle hasn’t fully become Catwoman just yet.

The last major appearance of Batman in a superhero film was 2017’s Justice League, which starred Ben Affleck in the role. Affleck was originally lined up to reprise the role in a solo film, but this did not materialize. He stepped down from the role in early 2019, as the project was retooled to focus on a younger Bruce Wayne. Pattinson was cast in May of the same year, with production beginning in January 2020 before it closed down in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Initially set for an October 2021 release, The Batman has faced several production delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, 2020 production for The Batman was temporarily suspended after lead star Pattinson tested positive for the virus.

The Batman is now set to premiere in March 2022. – Rappler.com