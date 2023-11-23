[Only IN Hollywood] ‘The Color Purple’ Q&A, led by Oprah, was as moving as the stunning film

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Everybody, this is why I said it's going to bring healing. If you haven't realized the healing among us, that's going to come through the screens,' says the film's star, Fantasia Barrino.

LOS ANGELES, USA – It’s rare that a Q and A is almost as inspiring, transformative, and wildly cheered as the film itself that was just screened. It happened at the first-ever screening of the completely finished version of Blitz Bazawule’s movie adaptation of the musical, The Color Purple.

Stunned and moved by yet another outstanding iteration of Alice Walker’s 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, and its many terrific performances led by Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Colman Domingo, the screening attendees at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills broke into applause and standing ovations during the Q and A, just like they did when they watched the film.

In another rare happenstance, there are now three exceptional versions of Walker’s novel – Steven Spielberg’s 1985 drama, which earned multiple Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, including best supporting actress nominations for Oprah Winfrey, who is now the producer of the 2023 musical film adaptation; the musical theater staging by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, Stephen Bray, and Marsha Norman, which debuted in 2005; and this year’s cinematic treatment of the musical.

The talents in front of and behind the cameras who appeared before us onstage right after the last credit rolled were seldom gathered together under one roof. Here’s the magnificent 12 that evening: producers Oprah and Scott Sanders, Fantasia, Taraji, Danielle, Colman, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Corey Hawkins, and Blitz.

The spiritual and emotional energy that Walker’s story of a Black teen girl, Celie (Fantasia), trying to survive in rural Georgia in the early 1900s and writing letters to God as she copes with abuse and cruelty, and Blitz’s excellent interpretation touched the talents seated in front of the screen to share their own moving journeys.

Coming full circle and the gratitude of the talents to be in this movie and collaborating with the stellar cast were often expressed in the Q and A moderated by Variety’s Angelique Jackson.

The discussion also sparked humor and displayed the obvious respect and admiration the cast and creatives have for each other.

Oprah being Oprah, who could not resist the talk show host in her, asked Blitz a question at one point, starting with the line, “So, may I just do an Oprah thing here?” The audience lapped it up and broke into laughter and cheers. It was like being on set of The Oprah Winfrey Show, circa 2023.

Oprah Winfrey

ICON. The one and only Oprah Winfrey. Ruben V. Nepales

Oprah, only 30 when she landed the Sofia role (now played by Danielle Brooks in the new version) in Steven’s adaptation, talked about why it was important to make another version.

The media mogul, who desperately wanted to play Sofia as her film acting debut back in the 1980s, said, “When I first heard that Scott was doing a Broadway musical of The Color Purple, my friend Gayle (King) called and said, ‘You need to come and see this.’ And I was like, ‘How are you gonna do a musical?’ So, I’m going to let you (turns to Scott) answer that question because this was all your brainchild.”

Scott, whose credits include producing the 2005 Broadway musical version and the 2016 revival, replied, “Alice’s story is so powerful. The characters live in our world, they live in our ether, and we know so many Celies still today. And I felt like it was time for a new generation to experience it.”

“I met Alice Walker in 1997 so I’ve been with this story for 25 years. And after doing it on Broadway, I thought I was done. And clearly, there was a calling that it was not yet done. And then we met this guy (turns to Blitz). And we knew it was time.”

Fantasia Barrino

FANTASIA. Fantasia Barrino gives a stunning performance as Celie. Warner Bros.

This early, awards pundits are predicting that Fantasia may follow in Jennifer Hudson’s footsteps as the next American Idol star to win acting awards for her powerful performance as Celie.

The 2004 AI champ, who debuted on Broadway as Celie in 2007, recounted how she initially turned down Scott’s offer to reprise the role in the film.

“Scott knows when he first called me, I was like, ‘Nope (laughter). Sorry, Scott,’” Fantasia began. “He was like, ‘I know you’re married and you’re happy. But you are Celie.’ And I was like, ‘Scott, I just can’t do it.’”

“But I love you (turns to Scott) so much. Because he saw something in me back then that I didn’t see in myself. And it wasn’t until Blitz called me, and he was like, ‘Let me show you something.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’”

“And he gave Celie an imagination. And that’s when I was like, ‘Okay, I’m in.’ Real talk because he allowed me to see, or you guys to see, what women go through and how we sometimes have to imagine ourselves in a different place before we get there (applause).”

“So, that’s why I was like, ‘Okay, you got me. Lord, carry me.’ And then I got on set. And I will tell you guys that I have been around real live Oscars. Everybody you see on the stage.”

“I was telling Corey (Hawkins) in the back, ‘Corey, do I get on your nerves? Because I fan out with Corey, Colman (Domingo), Danielle (Brooks), and Taraji (P. Henson). I’m up here with some amazing, real life, walking Oscars (applause).”

“And I wouldn’t have been able to do this without them. I had to step my game up (laughter). But I remember when we all went to see the preview. I think T (Taraji) was on the left of me, Danielle was in the back, and Gab (Gabriella Wilson or H.E.R), I call you Gab (to H.E.R).”

“H.E.R was on the right and we were all squeezing each other on certain parts and then I was asking T…I call her T or Shug Avery. And she really is Shug Avery. And that is Sofia (Danielle). Woo! I ain’t lying.”

“We were all talking afterward and I would say, ‘I feel like we all had a part when we all stepped into the shoes and we are all living or have been through certain parts of the characters that we play.’ ”

“Colman and Taraji are who I spent most of my time with. Mister and Shug. And they always checked on me, always loved on me. I was like, I can’t play this part because I got a big beat.”

“But they made sure when I felt the beat, that they caught me on the beat. And she (Taraji) would always make me laugh. Just like today, she was back there cutting up. Yes, she was.”

STAR. From ‘American Idol’ to Broadway to film, Fantasia Barrino excels. Ruben V. Nepales

“I was able to go back and dig into some things that I thought I had let go of. But this time playing Celie, from when I played her on Broadway, was different. I’m grown now.”

The singer-actress, who survived tumultuous upheavals in her personal life, including an overdose suicide attempt in 2010, added, “And I realized that Celie was not so bad. I thought it was bad back then but I just related to her. My life was in shambles so it was a different whip that I carried. This time, I realized she was pretty dope (laughter and applause).”

On her powerful delivery of Superpower (I), composed by The-Dream, towards the film’s end, the 39-year-old said, “I sat on the floor in Indian style and recorded that song. I cried the whole second verse and I said to The-Dream, ‘It’s almost like you met me before.’”

“And I wanted to pick his brain because I wanted to know, why did you write it? Why did you say what you said? And he said, ‘I followed you through your good and your bad. And I’m a Southern man. I got roots in North Carolina. You all got roots in South Carolina, North Carolina.’”

“And he said, ‘I followed you and I believe that you had superpowers that you didn’t see back then.’ And so, it was hard for me to record that record.”

“Because a lot of us don’t see our superpowers when we’re going through what we’re going through. But I see it now and I see it in everybody also.”

Blitz Bazawule

BTS. Blitz Bazawule gives directions to Taraji P. Henson (L) and Fantasia Barrino. Warner Bros.

“Wow!” exclaimed Blitz when asked about his vision for the film and his collaboration with many talents on and off camera, as listed in the end credits. “It’s deeply emotional to be here with so many brilliant people who put so much of their life force into this work, behind the camera, in front of the camera. So first, let me start by acknowledging how blessed I am, we are, for that journey.”

“The vision and this is taken off of what Scott talked about, begins with Alice Walker. That’s who we’re all indebted to for this blessing, that is The Color Purple. And for me, it was very clear, and also, we have to shout out Marcus Gardley, our brilliant writer.”

“Because those are the worlds that spurred all of this. For me, when the opportunity first came up, I went back and read Alice’s work and it was very clear to me that there was still an opportunity.”

“Because, like most people, I also asked myself, why? Like, why do this again? It’s been done many ways. But Alice’s opening line, ‘Dear God,’ for me was like the first hook, the first thing that made me understand anybody that can write to God must have an imagination.”

“And I knew that if we could just access Celie’s imagination, we’ll understand that most people who deal with trauma and abuse are often miscategorized as docile, waiting to be saved. That is not the case.”

“They’re working actively in their heads to try to free themselves. As long as we have access to their headspace, we can do that.”

“And I think that once we’ve figured out how to keep expanding Celie’s headspace, anything she could imagine she could have, including how to love, who to love, how to love herself. I knew we would have a movie that would truly contribute to the brilliant canon that is The Color Purple.”

Then Oprah asked her question to the filmmaker: “Can you just share with this audience what you were telling me just before we came out? I saw you standing in the corner, you were in prayer and you shared with me that years ago, right across the street…”

Blitz, who counts The Color Purple as his second feature directing credit (and what a remarkable sophomore job), recalled, “Right across the street is Paradigm Agency, who was the first to believe in signing me. My brilliant team is here, thank you (applause).”

“I made a small movie in Ghana called The Burial of Kujo with $40,000 of my own money. And I screened it across the street for probably three people in there who were, I was hoping, Golden Globe voters.”

“I was hoping to woo them to my side. I’m sure some of them might even be here today. There were very few people in there.”

“When I first pulled up [tonight] and I saw the line literally across the street, I really got emotional because it really reminded me of this journey, of going from unseen to seen, which is Celie’s ultimate story.”

“And the blessing that this moment is, not just for me but for all of us, and also where I’m from, Ghana, where we’re told we cannot participate and we cannot compete. So, this here is everything and I’m so grateful to God and to you all (applause).”

Taraji P. Henson

TARAJI. Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery. Warner Bros.

Taraji sang for the first time in Hustle & Flow and even performed the film’s It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp which went on to win the best song Oscar in 2006. But The Color Purple will make many more people appreciate Taraji’s tremendous talent as a singer.

Like Fantasia, Taraji also said no to the Shug Avery part, a blues singer, at first.

“I thought Blitz had the wrong number when he called,” Taraji recounted. “It was interesting because my management had already called and was like, ‘You’re being tapped for Shug.’ I was like, ‘Get out of here.’”

“Then Blitz called and he was like, ‘You’re my Shug Avery.’ I was like, ‘Me? Are you sure you have the right number?’ He was like, ‘Yes.’”

“Then I connected the dots because Stephen Bray, is he in here? Yes, he is. And Stephanie Allain. I’m gonna give you a little backstory. So, Stephanie Allain, who I love dearly, produced Hustle & Flow. And she married Stephen Bray later.”

“He did the music (The Color Purple) on Broadway. And so back then, because now he’s married to Stephanie who is like, ‘You know, Taraji can sing.’”

“And he tapped me for Shug. I was like, ‘No sir. I was trained in theater, I studied musical theater, you’re talking eight shows a week, I’m not blowing my vocal cords out.’”

“But the funny thing about life is that when something is destined for you, you can’t run from it. Because I tried and Shug still found me. And so, I guess this is literally where I can say I was destined to play this role (applause).”

Taraji goes to town, in a blazing red dress, matching headpiece, fur stole and all, in “Push Da Button,” one of several showstopping songs in the film.

She shared about rehearsing this scene with famous choreographer Fatima Robinson. “Fatima is amazing and I was lucky enough to have worked with her before. So, for me, the rehearsal was fun because it took me back to…I felt like I was in college again. It was like a well-oiled machine…”

“So, when it got time for Blitz to set that camera up, those amazing angles and beautiful lights, we were already there because we were already running it and rehearsing.”

“I would be in bed like (practicing her dance moves) (laughter) and going to the bathroom like (still dancing her steps). That’s what I love about the process and being an artist. It’s like taking a lump of coal and then you work on it, you chip away at it, you pour your love, heart, and soul into it and then finally it’s something really beautiful.”

“That’s what we get to do for a living and I’m grateful. This (film) is legendary, iconic, something that’s gonna live on forever and when I had my talk with God, I asked, I said, ‘God, this is the type of work I want to do.’”

“I never said The Color Purple but this is actually the type of work I’ve always wanted to do. So, when you get a chance to make your dreams come true, you look back and start checking off all the things you asked for. Gratitude is…it’s not a big enough word for what I feel (applause).”

Danielle Brooks

DANIELLE. Danielle Brooks as Sofia and Corey Hawkins as Harpo. Warner Bros.

Returning to her Sofia role, for which she bagged a Tony Award nomination, Danielle makes an indelible impression on the screen. On her journey with Sofia, Danielle shared, “First of all, oh, I’m just grateful. I have to take a breath to take in this moment.”

“I dreamed of this moment. One hundred eighteen days, you all. We were unsure if we would be here and we’re here (applause).”

“The journey has been a wild one for me. My journey started in 2005 and getting to see this on Broadway. My dad took me. I was from South Carolina, 15 years old and he took me to see The Color Purple and it changed my world!”

“Because I saw people who looked like me. And it just gave me a path to walk through and find. I will never forget in 2015, I was doing Orange Is the New Black and while I was doing that, I was in my house in Brooklyn and the announcement that they were doing the (Broadway) revival (The Color Purple) came out. I remember sitting there like, oh, I can’t wait to see who they use as Sofia (laughter).”

“I was like, there’s no way that I’m going to get to do both (Orange Is the New Black and The Color Purple). And I did. And it changed my life.”

“And I just never forget singing ‘Hell No!’ every night. And using it as my shield, my weapon because I was so afraid. I had finally stepped into this thing that I wanted so badly and I had gotten impostor syndrome feeling like, am I enough? And I got to sing, ‘Hell No!’ and fight that thing every day.”

“And so, you go through the journey and you call this guy and say, ‘Hey, you want to hire me?’ Trying to be cool about it. And then I heard this one over here (turns to Corey) booked Harpo before I booked Sofia. And I played Sofia for a year. And so, I just was like, Lord, please put the pieces together.”

“You’re praying for this thing. So, when Ms. O called me and said that I got the part two days after my birthday, it was the best gift I could have ever gotten. And then, to get to today – it’s my daughter’s birthday (applause). She’s four.”

“To get to take her to her first movie, to see that one (Halle Bailey) down there in The Little Mermaid. And in the trailer, [for my daughter] to get to see her mom as Sofia. It’s special and it’s so full circle.”

“I’m just grateful for my journey. It hasn’t been an easy one. None of our journeys have been easy up here. None. But God makes no mistakes. And what is for you will never miss you. So, I’m so grateful to God you’ve been listening.”

“I had to pray,” Danielle admitted about filming her showstopping number, “Hell No!,” while the original Sofia, Oprah, was watching on set that day.

“You just want to make her proud, first of all. Like, that’s the way you can honor her, by doing the work and getting yourself out of the way.”

“All of the things that you’re feeling and experiencing, removing that, and being Sofia. That’s the best gift I could give you all, I can give myself and to the legendary O!”

“So, it was a day but what I appreciate about this woman is that she held my hand the whole day and she let me fly. She said, ‘You know it’s yours. Do what you may. You got this.’”

“She reminded me of that. And she was just one phone call away. There were times I would call her and I’m ‘Ms. O…’ Because this is heavy material and there are times when you have to shoot things over and over.”

“She reminded me to call on the ancestors that they’re there, that they will never leave you, even if you feel depleted. So, I’m very grateful for that and it taught me the lesson that it’s my turn. Do the same.”

For her part, Oprah discussed sharing her Sofia role bond with Danielle: “The Color Purple changed my life. In 1985, I never wanted anything more in my life than to be in The Color Purple, to the point where I thought – I didn’t know anything about the movies and at the end credit, there’s something called best boy. I was gonna convince Quincy Jones (one of the producers) that I could be a best girl (laughter).”

“And God saw fit. Blitz was telling me his story earlier. Just as he finished the story, the movie was ending, and the chorus was, ‘Look what God has done.’ So, it was almost like signing off on what you had just said.”

“And for every one of us up here, it is a story of look at what God has done. From the beginning, from the very first time I read The Color Purple, it was a blessing in my life because, until that time, I didn’t know that there was language for what happened to me.”

“And [among] the first lines of the book are, dear God, I am 14 years old. Please help me know what’s happening to me. I had been raped and had a child at 14 who later died. And I did not have any language to explain what that was.”

“And that book was the first time that there was a story about me. And so, to come full circle and then to be discovered by Quincy Jones and be in the movie. I literally prayed on my knees every night for the opportunity to be in that movie.”

“Never wanted anything more. I was so excited to be in the movie. And then when it happened, it changed my life. It changed everything for me. So it’s full circle that I am producing with Scott Sanders and Steven Spielberg.”

“I remember at the time, I got $35,000 to do The Color Purple. And my lawyer said, ‘I know I can get you $50K,’ and I go, ‘Please don’t! Please! I would do it for nothing.’”

“It’s a full circle moment for me and that character became iconic for me. So, I wanted to be there the day in particular that Danielle did that famous ‘You told Harpo to beat me’ scene. I wanted to be the one to call Danielle (that she got the role) because it felt like passing the baton of glory and goodness.”

“Because this is what we people all reap from the experience of this movie. It’s glory and goodness. Because it is divinely touched. It’s bigger than all of us. It’s what Scott was saying earlier. It’s what Alice Walker seeded in the novel. Goes beyond us.”

“Now this story comes into the world and generations will experience this in different ways. And it’s like Fantasia has said on other occasions, ‘You can’t come to this movie and not be healed.’ There’s something really powerful going on with the spirit and the energy of it.”

“And it’s the spirit, energy, and love, and literally the vibrational frequency that we all brought to it. So, to see everyone here on stage in their highest vibration, speaking of this thing that we love that is really greater than ourselves, I have no words for that. Look at what God has done (applause).”

Halle Bailey

PHYLICIA AND HALLE. Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as Young Celie and Halle Bailey as Young Nettie. Warner Bros.

On sisterhood, one of the themes of the film – Halle elaborated on her bond with Phylicia – she and the actress play the young versions of Nettie and Celie, respectively: “Well, happy birthday to this special girl (Phylicia), you all (applause). This was such a blessing to be a part of such a beautiful project with so many people who have inspired me for so very long.”

“I was really excited to take on this role. I felt like I had a lot of history and sisterhood with my personal relationship with my sister, Chloe, who is my angel, my guardian, my everything.”

“And it was really exciting to get to do it with Phylicia. It was so amazing. And just play on that beautiful, fun relationship of sisterhood.”

“It’s truly a blessing when you can have a guide here with you on earth to be like, what if you do it this way, you’re okay, like hold my hand, I got you and that’s what my sister Chloe is for me. So I felt like I was able to kind of imitate her in a way when playing with Phylicia (as the young Celie) and being the one (as the young Nettie) to guide her out of the darkness that would try to consume us but we wouldn’t let it.”

“I’m just so grateful to be here as well. And yeah, this is like a dream to even be sitting up here (applause).”

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi

PHYLICIA AND HALLE. Phylicia Pearl Mpasi and Halle Bailey. Warner Bros.

Phylicia reflected on landing the young Celie role and now, her role kinship with Fantasia: “My grandmother passed away in May of 2021. In our family, she was like this Celie. She was someone who went through a lot of trauma in her life.”

“When we went to go bury her – we’re from the Democratic Republic of the Congo – my first time going home was to bury her and the day we put her in the ground, I saw the notice for this audition online.”

“I was like, ‘Word, grandma! Thank you!’ It worked so fast! (laughter). It didn’t take her but two seconds. It was work she couldn’t do on this earth. She had to transition.”

“That was the year of the pandemic and I’ve made a playlist to really put myself in a vision of a life that I wanted. On that playlist was the song, ‘I Believe,’ which Fantasia recorded when she won American Idol.”

“It’s like I say it to you (turns to Fantasia) all the time but you were the blueprint for me growing up. Just watching you, when you were so young, what you’ve gone through and where you are today, I don’t take any of this lightly. I’m just so, so grateful to be here (applause).”

H.E.R.

H.E.R. Filipino American actress-singer H.E.R. Ruben V. Nepales

Black and Filipino H.E.R. (born as Gabriella Wilson) rhapsodized about making her film acting debut in The Color Purple as Squeak, who transforms into Mary Grace: “Oh my gosh, this is so crazy, this experience. I couldn’t even believe that I got the opportunity to be Squeak. I didn’t realize it until I was on set, how much I was actually Squeak.”

“Because in the beginning, I was so intimidated. I’m looking at everyone like, oh my gosh, this is crazy. I’m with Oprah, Fantasia, and Danielle and we’re with each other every day and I’m the new kid in school.”

“Because I was in and out of touring and coming on set, I was so excited. But as I was working on being Squeak and being on set, learning what that means, what that process is like, I was working my way up to like who the character of Squeak is.”

“In the beginning, I’m doing some takes and I’m like, ‘Was that good?’ And Blitz is like, ‘You have great instincts.’ And Scott is like, ‘You’re doing amazing.’ And I’m like, oh, wow.”

“And so naturally in the film, the first scene we shot is the first time you see me. And I’m like, I can sing too. So, I was like actually hesitant in real life to say something like that. And even just learning the accent and everything.”

“So, you saw the natural progression but also her having a dream and having a vision of who she wanted to become. I just remember being 10-year-old Gabby playing, singing, and wanting to be a singer one day, to be an artist and it kind of empowered me in a different way.”

“Because I’ve just gone through so many transitions on my journey and it reminded me why I do this, why I love storytelling, whether it’s acting or singing. It unlocked something in me and it reminded me why I’m here.”

“It really reminded me like, oh wow, yeah, I started off here and now, look what God has done. Like it’s crazy, it always comes back to that. Because I’m like, oh my gosh, I can’t believe I’m in the movie, this is my debut, this is insane.”

“And it’s just funny because I get things about music, oh we’re using a song for this film, and I’m like, I love that stuff. But I was waiting for like an email about a role, and finally, it was like, Squeak, and I was like, yes!”

“Not just a song, like actual role so I was just so honored. Like I said, you just see that natural progression in the movie and I gained my confidence in real life (applause).”

Colman Domingo

COLMAN. Colman Domingo as Mister. Warner Bros.

Oprah, of course, gently reminded Angelique about the men in the Q and A session – Colman and Corey. Colman is having quite a year – he is riveting in the civil rights activist title role in George C. Wolfe’s Rustin. And now, as Mister in The Color Purple, there’s buzz that he might be up for double acting nominations.

“I never thought I would be in any production of The Color Purple in any way,” Colman confessed. “I sing but I don’t sing like that. I know my skills.”

“But I remember I saw Danielle’s production and she always recalls I went for my birthday and they were singing, ‘I don’t think it’s for you,’ and I literally forgot that I was in a full theater with other people.”

“And I just said (in a very loud voice), ‘Not at all!’ (laughter) loud, like that. I was so moved and shaken by what I saw and experienced.”

Colman addressed the Mister role, an abusive and cruel husband of Celie. “When I was invited to be a part of this, Blitz and I had our first conversation. We talked about Black men and how they are viewed, how we can do something to remedy that. And look at, why hurt people? That was important for me.”

“Any representation of a Black male in the world, I feel like I want to give our full humanity. I want to show even characters that are seemingly written to just be violent and cruel. But I’m like, I want to know, how did they get that way?”

“That was what we were curious about. We started talking about that, quoting this, and talking about it. How did he get this way? You’re not born this way. What trauma are you suffering from?”

“What generational trauma, what are you lacking? What are you missing? What do you need? And then why must you put the foot on someone else’s throat to make you feel bigger?”

“And I am a 1,000% feminist. I wanted to make sure that I was in service to these women in this film and all that they must hold. I know I have to carry a lot as well.”

“By making sure that I understood how Mister operates in the world, what he needs and where his heart is broken by the systems that he’s under, which is America.”

“I think it’s easy to write off a character like Mister. It’s easy to write off anyone who’s an abuser. But you have to look at the character of Celie. She has forgiveness that comes so beautifully. So, for me, it really is just like, I have to be in service to that part of the story as well, where it’s like, she can forgive because she can see how he’s hurt and broken.”

“She can raise him up. And that’s beautiful. That’s a large message of what the possibility that’s available in The Color Purple and why it’s lasted so long, why people keep running back to the book, the film and any incarnation of this because it really is about us, how do we deal with generational trauma and then how do we have forgiveness for one another.”

LAUGHTER. Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, and Corey Hawkins. Ruben V. Nepales

“Also, I will go even further – how does it go about how we forgive each other just being in America? Really how do we forgive each other? Black, white, gay, straight, oppressed, oppressors.”

“To find that space of love, there’s love in the middle of The Color Purple. I know I want to define that, I want to define that with my son (Harpo). We had this beautiful rehearsal and I’m gonna pass this to Corey. We had this beautiful rehearsal with Blitz.”

“We were going through the scene with Corey and we were just like, there’s something that we want to explore, and I was like, it’s just not right that he just walks out and like, gets away from me or whatever.”

“I think there’s an unconscious moment. There’s something he says that Marcus has written, he says something like, Alexander, I didn’t know that you, it’s sort of you made me proud, I see you did really good.”

“And then I lay my head on Corey’s chest. I will never forget that rehearsal. And there was that possibility of tenderness if they were just allowed and that’s important for me to see Black men being tender in any way, shape, or form (applause).”

“I lay on his chest, he held me and I heard his voice say, ‘You alright, Pop?’ And that just moved me so much. We discovered it in the moment and we knew that was it.”

“We were like, oh, that unlocked something for us as men in this story, that there’s a possibility of tenderness if we just allow and lean into it, get rid of this toxic masculinity and release some of this trauma that we’re carrying.”

“There’s a possibility and that helps serve the men in this story in a great way. So, we’re not just villains. You can really examine us differently. You can examine the brother you see on the street a little differently.”

“Why is he holding himself in such a way? It’s protective energy. But if you talk to him, you listen to him, you’ll find that there’s intelligence, tenderness, want, and desire like everyone else (applause).”

Corey Hawkins

“Mr. Hawkins, take us home,” Corey was told, being the last but certainly not the least talent to speak that night.

“Oh, God is so good,” gushed the Emmy and Tony-nominated actor. “Because this does feel like church to me. I was raised in a home by strong black women. And I appreciate you mentioning being cast first. But my first thought was to get out of the way and make space for these women.”

“I remember when Scott called me about playing Harpo. I was confused and I remember hanging up the phone, very gracious. I was over the moon and my first thought, I picked the phone back up immediately and called him back and I was just like, ‘Danielle Brooks, please. I want to be her Harpo.’”

“It’s crazy how full circle all of this is. We (he and Danielle) were in school together, rolling around, broke college students on the floor of Juilliard. It’s hard enough to get into there.”

“And to look around in those rooms and not see people who look like us. Years later, to be here right now together is more than enough of a gift for me (applause).”

“Harpo has always been an empath. He’s a preserver, he’s taught, he’s a sponge and he holds that trauma, he holds that grief. He, outside of Celie’s sister, is the one person who truly watches the trauma and the abuse that Celie goes through all the way.”

“But Harpo makes a decision to change. He makes a decision to break through his chamber. I wanted to lean into our book because there is something about how all of these characters are flawed. I mean, we all have flaws in us.”

“And if you say you don’t, you’re lying. But there’s the line that Alice Walker wrote, God is inside of you, everything else, everyone else. There’s something about that that allowed me to say, how can you look at somebody else and see somebody who you might hate? And not see God (applause)?”

“For me, it just blew my mind open. I was like, she might be onto something. But it’s just, for me, carrying that, knowing that this familial story is familiar. That it rises and touches so many people across generations.”

“And it certainly has for me. I’m grateful for this journey. I’m grateful to tell Harpo’s story, to watch how it’s touching each person up here.”

“And it’s a gift that I hope people continue to share, this story, these words that Alice Walker wrote live today in me, in you, in everyone one of us. I’m grateful for that. And I’m grateful that this is the first time that we all get to be together since filming this.”

TRIUMPH. The film is a triumphant musical film adaptation with several memorable performances. Warner Bros.

Fantasia asked to express one more sentiment. “I want to say one thing. We all got this. Everybody, this is why I said it’s going to bring healing. If you haven’t realized the healing among us, that’s going to come through the screens.”

“I haven’t spoken to my family in over 20 years. They sent me a text and said, they all rented out a movie theater and they’re going to see the movie (applause).”

“So, the healing and the love that The Color Purple is gonna bring, as you can see, that has lived through us, will live through those screens and people and this time, with everything that’s going on we need.”

Driving home and through late that evening, I thought about healing, gratitude, forgiveness, our respective journeys, and coming full circle. That’s what excellent art, like The Color Purple is, inspires. – Rappler.com