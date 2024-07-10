‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel is in the works 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway have yet to confirm if they will be reprising their roles for the sequel

MANILA, Philippines – Gird your loins, everyone! The comedy-drama cult classic The Devil’s Prada is reportedly getting a sequel almost two decades later.

According to US media Puck, Variety, and The Hollywood Reporter, the continuation of the 2006 hit movie is already in early development, with original screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna penning the script. Disney is reportedly developing the sequel.

Moreover, the reports noted that the sequel will revolve around Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of fashion magazine Runway, whose career is at risk as the traditional magazine publishing business wanes. She will also have a face off with former senior assistant Emily Charlton who’s now a major executive at a luxury group.

As of writing, there’s no confirmation yet whether the original movie’s lead cast – Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway – will reprise their roles for the sequel.

In recent years, the cast members have been reuniting to make skits referencing the film such as during the 2022 Oscars and the 2024 SAG Awards. Hathaway and Blunt also revisited some of the film’s most iconic moments for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s book of the same name, The Devil Wears Prada follows Runway magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs, an aspiring journalist who is unexpectedly hired as Miranda’s junior personal assistant. Andy struggles with the politics and dynamics of the fashion and magazine industry, even as she figures out her own path in life.

The Devil Wears Prada received both critical and box office acclaim upon its release. Streep earned a Best Actress Oscar nod for her role. – Rappler.com