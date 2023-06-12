‘The Flash’ (2023) review: Some stumbles, but it gets good speed

'Among DC movies, this is definitely one of the better ones, and comes close to being the most fun'

While I wish we could focus solely on the film itself, it’s not really something you can do with The Flash. Context, in this case, means a lot to how one might enjoy this film. The short of it to my mind is that this would have been a superb film…if it had been released as close to after the Justice League movie as possible. Or maybe if it had been released really close to the Snyder cut. You can’t fault a film for not having a crystal ball and knowing when its ideal release would’ve been, but suffice it to say that the timing could affect one’s viewing experience or enjoyment.

I’ll walk straight into the landmine here so we can detonate it and get past it. Ezra Miller’s problematic behavior has been in the news, and it’s kind of hard to get over. Obviously, I know that actors are not their characters, but living in the world that we do, it’s hard to support someone who has done some pretty problematic things. I had to make an effort to try and block that out, and it was all the more difficult when Miller would deliver lines in the film about heroism.

If you skip this because you can’t support his behavior, it’s totally understandable. Suspension of disbelief is challenging. Miller is a gifted actor and he sells it onscreen – he is believable, even lovable, as Barry Allen. So there’s a lot to navigate here, and I don’t have the answers; we each have to deal with this and make our own choices in the matter. But man, I wish that I could root for Barry Allen and enjoy his silliness and obnoxious joking without having to think that the actor had allegedly kidnapped someone.

Okay, now that we’re past that…

There’s also the challenge of multiverse stories. Granted that, among the slew of them, The Flash actually pulls this off really well. This one might actually have the best-written explanation of a theory of a multiverse, too. But still, it drops after. Off the top of my head I can count three from Marvel in recent memory, and it seems that so many kinds of stories are turning to this trope. I guess, where we saw zombies and post-apocalypses in past years, this is where we are now, but at an even higher frequency. Who knows, maybe the next Fast and the Furious will go multiversal family at this rate. (Or is it already, with Han coming back to life!!!) But I digress.

Then, throw in your superhero fatigue on top of all that, and it’s kind of hard to go all in for The Flash.

HOWEVER.

And yeah, that’s an all caps however: if you can get over all those issues, which take up close to half of this review, you’re actually in for a fun time.

While this movie is live action, it actually owes a lot to animation, which it very readily references. There’s some very strong Looney Tunes vibes going on here, and that’s a good thing. The comic timing is on point and funny when it comes to visual gags, and you can see how much of an influence cartoons are in the development of the film’s movement and visual language. While the verbal humor is hit and miss, the visual humor and the general vibrancy of this is on point. Thank goodness it’s gone into that nice, brighter, more defined color palette, which should be par for the course for the Barry Allen character.

In addition to Looney Tunes, I couldn’t help but think of the Justice League TV series and movies. In fact, it stays pretty close in form to those, as well as balancing really upbeat heroic characters against emotionally heavy conflicts and world-ending threats.

The story, if you’re a comics or JL cartoon nerd, can be summed up in one word: Flashpoint. That’s shorthand for the Flash going back in time to try and change something, and that action having repercussions across the multiverse.

In this movie version, after a cool action set piece and setups, we have Barry realizing that if he can use his powers to manipulate time by a few seconds, then he can go back in time and save his mother from being murdered. But when you change one thing, you trigger an entire series of changes, and as is the case with movies like this, chaos ensues.

I’ll try to limit details to what’s been revealed in the trailer. But one of the things I liked was that our current-narrative Barry has to spend time and work with his 18-year-old self. And god, can you imagine how difficult it would be to hang out with that younger version of you? I feel like it’s a great idea that could have gotten a lot more play (but again, with the problems with Miller clouding it). But when it goes for humor in this regard, it’s fun. In addition, you get some of the cool stuff in the trailer, like Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman. And whatever issues and misgivings I might have, it was an utter joy to watch him back in the role, in the suit.

So for the majority of this movie, we get Barry, and Barry trying to fix the damage that they’ve done to the multiverse/timeline what-have-you. And they enlist as much super-powered help as they can. It’s all quite fun, if predictable. Another frustration external to this movie is that the trailer gives so much away that there could’ve been more exciting and surprising moments.

You can see I have all these quibbles and issues. Let me throw one last one in there. The CG on this can get pretty bad. For fight sequences and the Flash running and things like that, it’s alright. But when it tries to use CG to render characters fully, I feel it pulls us way too far into the uncanny valley.

That said, among DC movies, this is definitely one of the better ones, and comes close to being the most fun. It has very few of the hang-ups of the others, which want to look or seem cool, or want to be taken seriously. This understands the character of The Flash, understands the tragedy and the comedy that have made the character so beloved for generations, and builds a story around that effectively.

In addition, this movie piles on the Easter Eggs and all the nerd-bait that will have fans in a frenzy. If the whooping and cheering in the screening I attended is any indication, then this is going to be a fan favorite movie. All in all, for all the challenges in its way, it’s a fun, sometimes silly, sometimes effectively dramatic and affecting movie that tells a good, if all too familiar story, very well. – Rappler.com