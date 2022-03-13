Marcos documentary ‘The Kingmaker’ now available for free streaming

MANILA, Philippines – Lauren Greenfield’s critically acclaimed documentary The Kingmaker, which tells the story of the Marcos dictatorship from the eyes of former first lady Imelda Marcos, is now available for free online streaming.

Greenfield announced on Friday, March 11, that this was made possible through an arrangement with its distributors ABS-CBN and iWantTFC. Interested viewers can watch the almost two-hour documentary through this Vimeo link, even without signing up or logging in to a Vimeo account.

Finally! We have worked out an arrangement with our partners @ABSCBN and @iwanttfc, and are now able to share THE KINGMAKER with *all* of our friends in the Philippines – https://t.co/WNVUwZJSyc



Anyone can now watch it, so pls share this link #thekingmaker — Lauren Greenfield (@lgreen66) March 10, 2022

The almost two-hour film chronicles the start of Imelda and Ferdinand Marcos’ relationship, her influence on the late dictator during the Marcos regime, Martial Law, the EDSA revolution, the exile of the Marcoses, and their return to the Philippines, where they aim for a political comeback.

The Kingmaker features Greenfield’s interviews with Imelda, her son and current presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., and grandson, Sandro. One of the clips shows Bongbong, who was then running for vice president in the 2016 national elections, saying: “Campaigns are fun, except for the candidate. Dealing with the public is a chore.”

Their narratives, however, are woven alongside the victims of the atrocities that ran rampant under Marcos’ rule. Greenfield also shows how human rights abuses in the country happened not only under the Marcos regime but also under President Rodrigo Duterte’s rule.

In a 2019 exclusive interview with Rappler, Greenfield said that she wanted viewers to take away the following from her film: “We need to remember the past, we need to understand history. We need to be informed, because as we talked about before, these things happen little by little, and you don’t always see the big picture.

I would like people to take also the manipulation of information and the way it can impact elections. I hope it has resonance in the Philippines, but also, outside the Philippines.” – Rappler.com