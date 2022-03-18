‘The Kingmaker’ and ‘Isang Harding Papel’ to stream for free at Dokyu Power film fest

'We claim our story back by creating parallels of past and future, particularly of the historic People Power; and learning to wield them as tools to learn how to shape our future,' the Dokyu Power organizers say

MANILA, Philippines – Laura Greenfield’s critically-acclaimed documentary, The Kingmaker, and recorded Martial Law musical Isang Harding Papel are streaming for free at the Dokyu Power (The Power of the Documentary) film festival organized by Filipino Documentary Society (FilDocs), with DAKILA and its Active Vista Center.

Supported by Purin Pictures, MOOV PH Cinema, and Rappler Move.PH, the festival began on February 25 on Cinema Centenario‘s virtual cinema, MOOV, to commemorate the EDSA People Power Revlution anniversary and “create meaningful political discourse using some of the world’s most celebrated documentaries.” The screening will last until April 9, on Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor).

The Kingmaker is an intimate retelling of Imelda Marcos’ account of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ regime and their son, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s bid for power. Isang Harding Papel by Nor Domingo is a Martial Law musical adapted from the Augie Rivera’s children’s book of the same title.

“We claim our story back by creating parallels of past and future, particularly of the historic People Power; and learning to wield them as tools to learn how to shape our future,” the organizers of Dokyu Power said.

The festival features films that tackle pressing issues, including Martial Law, President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, extrajudicial killings, censorship, and the pandemic. There are also online events and one-on-one conversations with the filmmakers.

Among the audience’s favorites is Aswang by Alyx Ayn Arumpac, a renowned documentary on the Philippine drug war and its toll on the people; Tao Po by Mae Paner and playwright Maynard Manansala, which gives a face to the extrajudicial killings in the country; and The Cleaners by Morris Riesewick and Hans Block, a documentary on the shadowy world of “digital cleaning” and social media censorship.

Manila Lockdown features the people’s daily struggles during the pandemic, while People Power explores active non-violence as a means to achieve social reforms.

Aside from documentaries, the festival includes short films: Kids on Fire by Kyle Nieva, which follows a young boy at a religious camp who develops sexual fantasies as he realizes his role in the “second coming,” and Filipiñana by Rafael Manuel, a short film on the existing power structures reflective of Philippine society.

There are also critically acclaimed international films in the lineup that “have not only captured critical times in history, but have also helped shape history.”

“Through the power of documentaries, we listen to the neglected survivors of General Franco’s violent regime in The Silence of Others. We are led into the brewing scandal of Romania’s corrupt health system in Collective, and we are inspired by the all-women journalists in India with Writing With Fire,” Dokyu Power wrote on their website.

To start watching for free, register at Cinema Centenario’s website for a complete festival lineup. Create an account after selecting a film to unlock for 24 hours, and enjoy unlimited access for three hours after clicking play.

In 2020, FilDocs, together with Dakila and Active Vista launched a similar film festival called Daang Dokyu, hosted by Cinema Centenario, where mostly Martial Law films were screened, as well as documentaries about the Philippines from the past hundred years. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under Lifestyle & Entertainment section.