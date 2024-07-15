Lineup, schedule: Here’s what to expect at the Cinemalaya 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The festival, which will run from August 2 to 11, will feature 10 short films and 10 full-length movies

MANILA, Philippines – Save the dates, Filipino cinephiles! The annual Cinemalaya film festival is returning for its 2024 edition with a promising lineup of new movies from upcoming and veteran local filmmakers.

In celebration of its 20th year, the independent film festival will have the theme “Loob, Lalim, Lakas.” This year’s entries are steered by the values of the Filipino artists’ loob (core) that connects filmmakers to audiences. Lalim refers to the depth of the entries whose stories convey societal realities that need attention, while the strength or Lakas is portrayed in thought-provoking scripts that push conversations one film at a time.

“For two remarkable decades, the cinema has navigated the vastness of Filipino cinematic imagery and creativity,” festival director Chris Millado said in a press conference held on July 10 at the Metropolitan Theatre Ballroom. “This coming August, Cinemalaya enamors anew.”

Kaye Tinga, president of Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), added: “We celebrate the rich tapestry of our culture and inspire future generations to explore realms of truth, beauty, and goodness in their artistic endeavors.”

The 2024 edition, aptly called Cinemalaya Bente, will feature 10 short films and 10 full-length movies. It will run for 10 days, from August 2 to 11, at Ayala Malls Manila Bay since the CCP main building is still undergoing renovation.

As of writing, ticket prices and schedules for film screenings have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the film festival will close with Lino Brocka’s restored version of Bona. The film starring National Artist Nora Aunor was restored through a collaborative effort between Carlotta Films and Kani Releasing, and was screened in Cannes Classics 2024.

Here’s what filmgoers can expect from the entries for the 20th Cinemalaya International Film Festival:

Full-length films

Alipato at Muog by JL Burgos

A tireless pursuit of justice is the theme of the sole documentary entry for the full-length category, JL Burgos’ Alipato at Muog (Flying Embers and a Fortress). Took 17 years in the making, Burgos’ documentary is about his brother, Jonas, who was abducted in broad daylight in a crowded mall.

An Errand by Sarge Lacuesta

Starring Sid Lucero, the 83-minute drama is about a driver’s trip from Baguio to Manila. Moroy, the driver, finds himself in a transformational journey as he obliges to the odd request by his middle-aged boss.

Balota by Kip Oebanda

In Balota, Marian Rivera plays the role of a teacher who goes through lengths to defend democracy even if it means jeopardizing her own.

Gulay Lang, Manong by BC Amparado

Gulay Lang Manong (No More Than Veggies) follows the story of a police officer entangled in a decision when he learned what the marijuana is used for. It is headlined by Cedrick Juan, who received several best actor awards for his GomBurZa portrayal. In this Cinemalaya entry, his character deals with a marijuana cartel.

Kantil by Joshua Caesar Medroso

For queer love enjoyers, Kantil (Tench) might just be for you. It’s the only entry that falls under the Queer Science Fiction category. It follows two star-crossed lovers, Paleng and Eliong, based in a coastal village in Davao.

Kono Basho by Jaime Pacena II

Two estranged half-sisters mend their relationship and the falling state of their city in Kono Basho (This Place). Grief from their father’s passing allowed them to find peace and connection with each other as they dealt with loss, identity, and trauma.

Love Child by Jonathan Jurilla

Starring real-life couple Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing, this Palanca-winning script is the film director’s love letter to his child diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. The story revolves around the joy and sadness of raising a child in the spectrum in the Philippines.

The Hearing by Lawrence Fajardo and Honee Alipio

The Hearing is Mylene Dizon’s comeback film for Cinemalaya. It is an ironic 100-minute drama that involves a deaf boy’s legal battle with an influential priest, which led him to cross paths with a sign language interpreter who finds herself voiceless in her home.

The Wedding Dance by Julius Lumiqued

Based on a short story written by Amador T. Daguio, The Wedding Dance (Dawak) is about a couple who attends a wedding dance after the 1940 Japanese invasion..

Tumandok by Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay & Richard Jeroui Salvadico

Taking pride in an all-Ati non-professional acting ensemble, Tumandok (The Natives) is an 88-minute documentary-fiction that tells the hardship faced by indigenous people in reclaiming the ownership of their lands.

Short films

Abogbaybay by P.R. Monencillo Patindol

Filmed without a script, Abogbaybay (Shoredust) gave the local youth agency to contribute to their roles. These youth cast members played the roles of brothers who navigate grief through their very own “missions.”

All This Wasted Space by Cris Bringas

Set on the outskirts of Manila, a queer woman is forced to unearth the past and grief in a home that she abandoned for 11 years in her journey of digging for her mother’s burial token.

Ambot Wa Ko Kabalo Unsay I-Title Ini by Rey Anthony Villaverde

Two filmmaker wannabes attempt to shoot a short film with zero budget which tests their friendship. Ambot Wa Ko Kabalo Unsay I-Title Ini (Untitled) runs for over 21 minutes with the ultimate goal of just telling a story.

An Baga sa Dalan by Mariel Ritchie Jolejole & Roniño Dolim

Rene, a young boy, journeys to the mythical city of Biringan in hopes of resurrecting his parents who were killed during the Sag-Od Massacre. An Baga sa Dalan (The Red Trails) explores the cultural superstitions and historical truths.

Cross My Heart And Hope To Die by Sam Manasca

Underpaid employee, Mila, is devoid of comfort and finds it on phone calls from her lover. However, this spark of hope may also lead to unexpected consequences.

i was walking on the streets of chinatown by Ryan Capili

This 17-minute narrative is about a film director who finds his way back to his hometown with the goal of shooting an autobiographical film only to find it abandoned and demolished. In a place of what-was, how can his film be possible?

Mama by Alexandra Brizuela

The bloody drug war of former President Rodrigo Duterte leaves two mothers mourning for their children who have fallen victim to the killings. Mama shows the process of moving forward for the remaining children while seeking justice for the ones they lost.

Mariposa by Melanie Faye Tampos

Two years after Des experienced sexual abuse from her uncle and aunt which led her to be rehabilitated, she faces them again for the law cases filed against them.

Pamalandong sa Danaw by Breech Asher Harani

To protect and preserve ancestral land, Pamalandong sa Danaw (Reflection in the Marsh) highlights three childhood friends as they go through social and environmental mishaps together.

Primetime Mother by Sonny Calvento

A mother of a child with medical conditions tries to make ends meet by auditioning for My Amazing Mama, an exploitative TV game show.

– with additional reports from Fore Esperenza/Rappler.com

Fore Esperanza is a Rappler intern.