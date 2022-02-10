The Japanese Film Festival 2022 allows you to watch 20 Japanese films for free. Here’s how.

The event, which will run from February 14 to 27, will include thrillers, animation, documentaries, and more

MANILA, Philippines – The Japanese Film Festival returns online for its 2022 edition to “serve as a window to Japanese culture one cinematic experience at a time.”

Running from February 14 to 27, the JFF Online 2022 offers 20 impressive titles that include coming-of-age stories thrillers, comedies, sci-fi, animation, classical and periodical films, and documentaries.

“The Japanese Film Festival Online 2022 gives viewers the chance to experience and learn Japanese ways and culture, as the featured films mirror our contemporary society and document people’s lives at certain periods in time. Films are indeed powerful vehicles for cultural exchange and bilateral relations,” Japan Foundation, Manila (JFM) Director Suzuki Ben said during the event’s press conference.

All details about each film – title, release date, screening time, genre, cast members, and synopsis – are posted on their Facebook page.

To check the schedule, view the full list of featured films, and watch movies, you can visit their website: https://jff.jpf.go.jp/watch/jffonline2022/philippines/. Viewers can watch the films free of charge.

Aside from the free online film screenings, the JFM also prepared the “Let’s Talk about Japanese Films!” webinar. The two-part online talk event is also free and will be available to participants even outside the Philippines.

The first session, “Your Guide to Japanese Films,” is scheduled on February 14, 2 pm. Distinguished panelists will discuss the unique styles and techniques used in Japanese films, the state of Japanese cinema in the Philippines, and more.

The second session, “Inside The World of JFF 2022 Films,” will feature five young film critics. It is scheduled on February 22, 5 pm.

Which of these movies or webinars are you most excited for? – Rappler.com