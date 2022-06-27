‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soars past $1 billion, overtakes ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as the highest-grossing movie of 2022 globally

Cast member and producer Tom Cruise speaks during a news conference to promote the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, June 20, 2022.

'Top Gun: Maverick' is the first movie in 2022 to hit the $1 billion mark

Paramount’s all-American blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick is still flying high at the box office, crossing the coveted $1 billion over the weekend.

With those ticket sales, the movie has overtaken Disney’s Marvel adventure Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($943 million) as the highest-grossing movie of the year at the global box office.

Prior to this weekend, the sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 action flick Top Gun was already the highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office, with revenues currently at $521 million. Along with $484.7 million at the international box office, Maverick has grossed $1.006 billion worldwide. – Rappler.com