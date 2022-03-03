WATCH: Brad Pitt gets back on the job in ‘Bullet Train’ trailer

MANILA, Philippines – Columbia Pictures’ released on Wednesday, March 2, the trailer for the action-thriller film Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt.

The two-and-a-half-minute video sees Ladybug (Pitt) take on a new mission, set on a moving train in modern-day Japan. There he meets fellow assassins, Prince (Joey King), Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry), and Hornet (Zazie Beetz). As they carry on with their individual missions, they get tangled up with each other and get involved in action-packed fights across the train’s compartments.

Bullet Train also includes Andrew Koji, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara, Bad Bunny, and Sandra Bullock. According to Variety, Bullock’s role was originally meant to be played by Lady Gaga, who had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts with House of Gucci.

The film, directed by renowned filmmaker David Leitch and written by Zak Olkewicz based on the book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, follows the story of five of the world’s deadliest assassins in one train ride from Tokyo to Morioka, “all with connected yet conflicting objectives.”

Bullet Train is set to premiere in Philippine cinemas on July 15, 2022. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.