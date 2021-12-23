WATCH: First trailer for ‘Doctor Strange 2’ shows a different, dark Doctor Strange

The sequel 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is set for a May 6 theatrical release

MANILA, Philippines – Marvel Studios has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, on Thursday, December 23, and things aren’t looking so swell for the Master of the Mystic Arts.

“The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little,” Marvel’s Twitter post read.

Watch the official teaser for Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/EfrC8sK7t4 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 22, 2021

In the two-minute trailer, we see the Multiverse in disarray, as Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) asks for help from post-WandaVision Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who also makes an appearance as the Scarlet Witch. Also seen in the trailer are Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a deathly squid-like monster, Wong, and a sinister, corrupted doppleganger of Doctor Strange, who told the real Doctor Strange: “I hope you understand that the greatest threat to our universe is you. Things just got out of hand.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness finished production early 2021, but announced in November that reshoots would have to be done over six weeks in Los Angeles until the end of the year. The sequel was slated for a March 25, 2022 theatrical release, but will instead premiere in theaters on May 6.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is helmed by Loki writer Michael Waldron and director Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, Evil Dead), who replaced original director Scott Derrickson after he dropped out in January 2020 due to “creative differences.” – Rappler.com