‘Turning Red’ to premiere exclusively on Disney+

TURNING RED. The Pixar film will no longer have its theatrical premiere.

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, Pixar fans! Turning Red, Pixar’s latest feature film, will no longer be available on theaters and will premiere exclusively on Disney+ instead.

Turning Red was initially set to debut in US theaters on March 11. However, on Friday, January 7, Pixar and Disney+ announced that the movie will stream exclusively on the platform instead.



“Given the delayed box office recovery, particularly for family films, flexibility remains at the core of our distribution decisions as we prioritize delivering the unparalleled content of The Walt Disney Company to audiences around the world,” Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement, according to Variety.

Turning Red revolves around a girl named Mei as she deals with an overbearing mother, the difficulties of being an adolescent, and her mysterious ability to “poof” into a giant red panda every time she gets too excited.

The animated coming-of-age film stars newcomer Rosalie Chiang as Mei and Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy) as Mei’s mother Ming. It is helmed by Chinese-Canadian director Domee Shi, who won an Oscar for her 2018 short film, Bao. She was the first woman to direct a short film for Pixar.

Turning Red is now the third Pixar movie to skip a theatrical debut, following earlier released films Soul and Luca. – Rappler.com