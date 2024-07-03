UP Cinema marks 20th anniversary of film festival Piling Obrang Vidyo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

National Artist Kidlat Tahimik will be one of this year’s judges

MANILA, Philippines – Calling all, cinephiles! Piling Obrang Vidyo (POV) is returning for its 2024 edition from July 1 to 6 at the University of the Philippines Film Institute (UPFI), Quezon City.

POV is an annual inter-school film festival and competition hosted by UP Cinema, a student film organization based in the University of the Philippines Diliman.

The organization says that they “aim to redefine cinema beyond the takes and the lights and reimagine the medium as a formative art that serves in building communities and relationships.”

Since 2004, POV has been an avenue for student filmmakers to showcase their talents and skills on the big screen.

This year’s iteration, POV XX, marks the competition’s 20th anniversary, reiterating its commitment to “[foster] stories made by Filipinos, for Filipinos.”

At its opening program, Monday, July 1 at the UPFI Film Studio, organizers recognized this year’s finalists for the competition, and screened the short films yesterday will always be yesterday by JT Trinidad, and Indigo by Ace Balbarez to demonstrate the kind of artistry that attendees can look forward to at the festival.

“[Binabalikan] namin ang aming pangako na ipakita ang mga kwentong nagbibigay halaga at naglalarawan ng ating pagkakakilanlan bilang mga Pilipino,” POV XX festival director Earvic Noay said in his opening message at the event.

(We remain true to our promise of telling stories that give importance to and represent our identities as Filipinos.)

This year’s POV will feature 14 films by student filmmakers from various institutions in the Philippines, with four being under the Senior High School Category and the rest under the Collegiate Category.

“Breaking barriers and embracing diversity, POV XX opens its doors to all forms and genres of filmmaking. No longer confined by traditional labels, we invite filmmakers to explore, innovate, and redefine storytelling,” the event organizers said.

The selection committee for this year’s competition are National Artist Kidlat Tahimik, scientist and film critic Jason Tan Liwag, and filmmakers Baby Ruth Villarama, Carl Joseph Papa, Jesed Moreno, and Maria Paiso.

Previously featured films at POV include Alingasngas ng mga Kuliglig (2021) by Vahn Leinard Pascual, Nang Maglublob Ako sa Isang Mangkok ng Liwanag (2021) by Kukay Zinampan, and Ang Pagkalaglag ng Ginintuang Salamin ng Pagkakilanlan (2017) by Tricia Sotaso.

Past judges include actor John Arcilla, director Zig Dulay, and cinematographer Tey Clamor.

POV XX will be hosting screenings, forums, and talkback sessions from July 3 to 5 at the UP Film Institute Film Studio from 1 pm onwards.

The event will culminate with a film screening and awards night on July 6 starting at 10 am at Cine Adarna in the UP Film Institute Film Center.

Admission to POV XX events is free.

The films featured in this year’s festival will also be available for free online streaming from July 6 to 20 on JuanFlix. – Rappler.com