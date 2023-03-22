Vanessa Hudgens to explore Filipino roots in travel documentary

VANESSA HUDGENS. The actress arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 95th Academy Awards.

Paul Soriano is directing the film, which shoots in Palawan and Manila in March

MANILA, Philippines – Vanessa Hudgens is digging deeper into her Filipino heritage as she shoots a travel documentary in the Philippines.

The Filipina-American actress will be shooting the project in Palawan and Manila in March, according to a report from Variety.

The film will focus on the relationship between Vanessa, her sister Stella, and their Filipino mother Gina.

“I feel like ours is such a relatable story to so many women all over the world. The more that we can share, the more we can lift each other up,” she said in a statement.

Paul Soriano, who founded the production company TEN17P, is the film’s director, producer, and executive producer.

Paul’s recent directorial work includes the films My Teacher (2022) and Mañanita (2019). He was also appointed as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s creative communications adviser in October 2022.

Vanessa is known for playing the lead role opposite Zac Efron in the hit Disney Channel series High School Musical. Since then, she’s starred in films such as Spring Breakers, The Princess Switch series, and Tick, Tick…Boom!. – Rappler.com