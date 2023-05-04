WATCH: Timothée Chalamet prepares for war in ‘Dune: Part Two’ trailer 

The trailer also shares first looks of Austin Butler and Florence Pugh's characters

MANILA, Philippines – It’s time to return to the desert planet of Arrakis as Warner Bros. Pictures released on Wednesday, May 3, the first trailer for the highly-anticipated Dune: Part Two movie.

The sequel will follow Chalamet’s Paul Atreides in hiding as he tries to avenge the death of his father, Duke Leto Atreides.

The two-and-half-minute clip shows first looks of the sequel’s new characters: Austlin Butler as Feyd Rautha Harkonnen; Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan; Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV; and Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot.

Play Video

The video also sees Paul impressing Chani (portrayed by Zendaya) and the Fremen warriors as he rides the colossal sand worm on the desserts of Arrakis. It also hinted at a war, with Paul commanding a huge army.

A bulk of the cast from Dune: Part One have also reprised their roles in the movie sequel – Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Freman leader Stilgar, and Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. Dennis Villenueve returns as the director of the franchise.

Based on Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel of the same title, Dune follows Paul Atreides, the royal heir to the noble House Atreides, and his journey in leaving his homeworld Caladan for the endangered planet Arrakis to protect the most vital element in the known universe – the Spice – upon which space travel, knowledge, commerce, and human existence all rely.

The first film received critical acclaim amid the pandemic, bagging six Oscar awards and grossing nearly $400 million worldwide.

Dune: Part Two will premiere in Philippine cinemas on November 1. – Rappler.com