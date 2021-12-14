WATCH: Eddie Redmayne leads wizard team in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ trailer

COMING SOON. Warner Bros. releases the official trailer for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.'

MANILA, Philippines – Warner Bros. released on Monday, December 13, the official trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, bringing fans on a nostalgic journey back to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Following the events of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the third installment in the series continues to follow a young Albus Dumbledore (played by Jude Law) as he tries to stop the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) in his conquest to control the wizarding world.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer sees Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) assembling an interesting team of wizards (and a muggle) who will take on the dangerous mission of helping Dumbledore stop Grindelwald’s dark agenda.

“This is the team that’s going to take down the most dangerous wizard in over a century,” Callum Turner’s character Theseus Scamander said in the clip.

The video then features a montage of scenes wherein the wizard team are encountering old and new beasts, battling Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers, and seeing a younger Dumbledore in Hogwarts.

The Secrets of Dumbledore marks Mikkelsen’s debut as Grindelwald after Johnny Depp resigned from the franchise in 2020, following his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Alison Sudol, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, and Dan Fogler are set to reprise their roles from the previous installments.

Based on the books and screenplay by Harry Potter creator J. K Rowling, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is directed by David Yates. It’s slated to hit Philippine theaters in 2022. – Rappler.com