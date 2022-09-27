WATCH: Nadine Lustre as a content moderator in chilling ‘Deleter’ teaser

MANILA, Philippines – Variety released on Monday, September 26, the first teaser for Mikhail Red’s psychological thriller Deleter, which stars Nadine Lustre.

The one-and-a-half minute clip introduces Nadine as Lyra, an online content moderator, or “deleter,” who filters graphic videos from being uploaded on social media platforms. She comes off as a cold person who is unfazed by the violent imagery she sees at work on a daily basis.

However, according to the Variety report, Nadine’s character is hiding a “deep trauma.” “Lyra’s attempt to erase and forget her past has forced her to don an apathetic face to the horrors of the world,” the article said.

In the teaser, Lyra started getting haunted after she was questioned about the mysterious death of one of her co-workers.

Deleter was first announced in July, and was reported to revolve around the “shady world of online content moderation as it focuses on a moderator who comes face to face with her past when she sees and deletes a co-worker’s suicide video.”

The film is written by Mikhail and his brother Nikolas Red, and produced by Viva Films. It also stars Louise delos Reyes and McCoy de Leon.

A release date for Deleter has yet to be announced.

Deleter marks Nadine’s second film in 2022. The actress, who has focused on her music in recent years, made her screen comeback in April through the film Greed, where she starred opposite Diego Loyzaga. – Rappler.com