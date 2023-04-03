Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon to shoot reunion movie in Japan 

MANILA, Philippines – Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon, one of the popular onscreen love teams in the 1970s to the 2000s, will be reuniting for a new film called When I Met You in Tokyo.

“The last movie we did was Mano Po. Matagal na (It’s been awhile), more than 15 years,” de Leon said during the movie’s media conference on March 30. “And now, here we are with a beautiful movie.”

Santos and De Leon starred in more than 20 films together, including Tag-Ulan sa Tag-Araw (1975), Masarap, Masakit ang Umibig (1977), Broken Marriage (1983), Imortal (1989), and Dekada ’70 (2002).

The “Star for All Seasons” also shared how much she missed her tandem with De Leon. “Alam ko, kahit papaano, nandyan pa rin ang crowd namin ni Boyet (I know that our supporters are still here),” she said.

Santos added that the romantic-drama film will be a “love story for all seasons.” “It’s a love story na nasa edad namin, hindi kami magbabata-bataan dito (that fits our age, we’re not trying to be young here),” she said. “It’s a simple love story pero napakalalim (it has a lot of depth.)”

When I Meet You in Tokyo will also serve as Santos’ comeback film in almost seven years, sharing that it’s a relief her latest project will be with De Leon.

“Malaking-malaking plus factor sa akin si Christopher de Leon…. Kahit almost seven years akong hindi nakagawa ng pelikula, wine-welcome pa rin ako with all the offers and blessings. This is going to be the start. And I feel so comfortable with Boyet,” she said.

(Christopher de Leon is a huge factor [for me in agreeing to do this film]. Even though I was gone in the film industry for almost seven years, they still welcome me with offers and blessings.)

On Sunday, April 2, Santos and De Leon flew to Japan to start filming their movie.

When I Meet You In Tokyo will also star Darren Espanto and Cassy Legaspi. A target premiere date has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com