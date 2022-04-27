‘The Batman 2’ confirmed: Robert Pattinson, director Matt Reeves set to return

Cast member Robert Pattinson attends the New York Premiere of "The Batman", in New York City, U.S. March 1, 2022.

'I’m excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter,' says Matt Reeves

MANILA, Philippines – We’re getting more of Robert Pattinson as the broodiest Caped Crusader!

Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich announced at CinemaCon 2022 that a sequel to The Batman is in the works, with director Matt Reeves and lead star Robert Pattinson reprising their roles.

“Matt took one of our most iconic and beloved superheroes and delivered a fresh vision that clearly resonated with audiences,” Emmerich was quoted as saying in a Comicbook article.

He continued, “With your incredible support, [it] shattered box office records around the world. Which is one of the reasons I’m excited to break the news that Matt, Rob Pattinson, and the whole team will be taking audiences back to Gotham with The Batman 2.”

Although no additional details about its target release date or other cast members have been provided, Reeves teased that he’s looking forward to working on the sequel. “We couldn’t have gotten here without the faith and enthusiasm of all your teams around the world. I’m excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter,” the director said.

The Batman, which had its global premiere in March, has amassed $759 million to date at the global box office, making it the the current highest grossing movie of the year.

Pattinson leads the cast as Bruce Wayne, with Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

Days after The Batman premiere, HBO Max has announced that a limited spin-off series centering on Colin Farrell’s Penguin is also in the works. – Rappler.com