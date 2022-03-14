WATCH: The stars align for Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor in ‘Moonshot’ trailer

COMING SOON. Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse team up for the first time in 'Moonshot.'

MANILA, Philippines – Warner Bros. released the trailer for New Line Cinema and HBO Max’s upcoming romantic comedy slash sci-fi film Moonshot, starring Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor.

The two-and-a-half minute clip features Sophie (Lana), who plans her life out up to the tiny details and is determined to cross out checkboxes day-by-day, and Walt (Cole), who seems content with where he is but later on reveals he’s been dreaming of going to Mars since he was a kid. A series of choices get them entangled in a journey of a lifetime – on Mars!

The trailer hints at a romantic and playful vibe, with Coldplay X BTS’ My Universe playing in the background.

Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd, Lukas Gage, Zach Braff, Michelle Buteau, and Christine Adams join the two in Max Taxe’s feature film screenwriting debut, directed by Christopher Winterbauer. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce through Berlanti/Schechter Films, with Jill McElroy and Jenna Sarkin of Entertainment 360.

Cole stars in the hit CW series Riverdale, and has also headlined the 2019 movie Five Feet Apart. Lana is known for her role in the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise as Lara Jean.

Moonshot will be exclusively available on HBO Max starting March 31. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.