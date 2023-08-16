Yay! ‘Warrior Nun’ to return with movie trilogy after Netflix cancellation

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The series was canceled in December 2022 after two seasons

MANILA, Philippines – Fantasy-action series Warrior Nun, which was canceled on Netflix,will be returning with a movie trilogy thanks to a massive fan campaign that saved the show.

Executive producer Dean English made the announcement on Wednesday, August 16, along with a video detailing the return of the series.

“I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures,” English said. “Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three.”

He also teased that the release of these films could lead to the creation of a cinematic universe revolving around the series’ characters.

“There will be more details in the future,” he said of this.

In his announcement, English thanked fans for their support of the series.

“It’s because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories,” he stated. “You guys really make it all worthwhile.”

After the series was originally canceled in December 2022, fans of the fantasy show started the #SaveWarriorNun movement.

On June 28, series creator Simon Barry announced that the show would be returning thanks to the fan support.

English explained that he could only provide limited information regarding the show’s return due to the ongoing strikes involving Hollywood writers and actors.

“One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers. And it’s due to that that we cannot make any announcements today on that front,” he said in his statement.

The executive producer did not mention if the movies would continue to be released on Netflix or if another platform would handle their distribution.

Warrior Nun is based on the graphic novel by Ben Dunn which follows a young woman named Ava Silva who wakes up in a morgue. She discovers that she is now a member of a league of warrior nuns tasked with fighting demons on Earth. The series features a sapphic romance between the main character and one of her colleagues.

It stars Portuguese actress Alba Baptista in the role of Ava along with Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, and Sylvia De Fanti, among others.

The first season premiered in July 2020 followed by the second season being released in November 2022. – with additional reports from Luna Coscolluela/Rappler.com

Luna Coscolluela is a Rappler intern.