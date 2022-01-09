WATCH: First 10 minutes of ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ released

COMING SOON. 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' is the fourth installment in the supernatural-comedy franchise.

MANILA, Philippines – Sony has released the first 10 minutes of Ghostbusters: Afterlife for free on YouTube.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the fourth installment in the supernatural comedy franchise and serves as a direct sequel to the two original films, Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbuster II (1989.)

Set nearly three decades after the events of the 1989 movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife centers around single mom Callie and her two young kids, Phoebe and Trevor, as they arrive in a small town in Oklahoma and move to an old, unkempt farmhouse left to them by the children’s grandfather. The children then find out that their grandfather is Egon Spengler and learn more about his legacy as a Ghostbuster.

The movie stars Carrie Coon (Gone Girl), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), McKenna Grace (Gifted), and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man). Also set to reprise their original roles are Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd, Annie Potts, and Ernie Hudson.

Jason Reitman (Juno) served as director and writer alongside co-writer Gil Kenan (Monster House). It is executive produced by Aykroyd, Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, and Michael Beugg.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to hit Philippine theaters on January 26. – Rappler.com