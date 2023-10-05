WATCH: GMA Network drops ‘Five Breakups and a Romance’ trailer

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The romantic drama film starring Julia Montes and Alden Richards is premiering in cinemas on October 18

MANILA, Philippines – GMA Network has released the trailer for the romantic drama film Five Breakups and a Romance ahead of its October 18 premiere in local cinemas.

Play Video

Featuring the tandem of Julia Montes and Alden Richards, the trailer follows Lance and Justine, a pair that met in Singapore on a night out. Lance lives in the Philippines, while Justine has been living in Singapore for three years.

Eager to see where things go, the two continue seeing each other despite the uncertainty of their arrangement. As Lance and Justine eventually get together, the couple is faced with issues they must now confront if they want to save their relationship.

“How long should you try before you give up on love?” the trailer’s description reads.

The film was written and directed by Irene Emma Villamor – who has helmed other heart-wrenching productions in the past like Camp Sawi, Sid & Aya: Not a Love Story, and On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets. It is a collaboration between GMA Pictures, CS Studios, and Myriad Entertainment, the latter of which was founded by Richards in 2022.

Five Breakups and a Romance also marks Montes and Richards’ first-ever film together. – Rappler.com