WATCH: Jared Leto transforms into ‘Morbius’ in new exclusive clip

MANILA, Philippines – Columbia Pictures released on Sunday, December 5 a new exclusive clip for the film Morbius, giving fans a closer look at how terrifying Jared Leto’s new anti-hero character can be.

The three-and-a-half minute clip begins with Leto’s sickly character Dr. Michael Morbius undergoing a series of dangerous experiments to find a cure for his rare blood disorder.

Instead of getting better, Morbius then transforms into a rabid creature with razor sharp claws and teeth. He also has developed mysterious abilities such as superhuman speed, strength, and senses. He is also seen dodging bullets before he collapses and slowly transforms back into his human state.

Aside from the trailer, a new poster for the film was also released. It highlights Leto’s dual looks in the movie. One half is his character, Dr. Michael Morbius, in its human form, while the other half is his sinister alter-ego, Morbius: The Living Vampire.

In the shadow of every hero, lies a villain. #MORBIUS – exclusively in movie theaters January 28. #CCXPWorlds pic.twitter.com/m5qGgEVYHS — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) December 5, 2021

Known for his portrayal of The Joker in Suicide Squad, Leto said that he’s happy to be portraying a new and challenging character. “He’s brilliant, he’s strong, he’s got some unique powers, but his powers seem to be out of his control,” he said about Morbius.

Aside from Leto, Morbius also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. It is directed by Daniel Espinosa and written by Matt Sazama.

The character of Morbius the Living Vampire first appeared in the comics The Amazing Spider-Man issue No. 101 in 1971.

Morbius is set for a theatrical release in January 28, 2022. – Rappler.com