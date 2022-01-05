WATCH: Tom Holland falls from a plane in ‘Uncharted’ exclusive clip

MANILA, Philippines – Sony Pictures released on Tuesday, January 5 a new exclusive clip for the movie Uncharted, giving fans a closer look at the new action-packed Tom Holland-starrer.

The two-and-a-half minute exclusive video shows the cargo plane scene, wherein Tom, who plays treasure hunter Nathan Drake, attempts to escape from his captors while aboard the plane. He then gets involved in a mid-air showdown as he tries to avoid the cargo flying around and the group of villains trying to kill him.

The clip, however, ends in a cliff-hanger, showing Tom being hit by a car and tumbling out of the plane, making viewers wonder if he’ll actually survive the fall.

Adapted from the popular PlayStation video game created by Naughty Dog, Uncharted is directed by Ruben Fleischer and also stars Mark Wahlberg as the wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan. The film follows the pair as they travel the globe in a dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found,” while also on a search for Nathan’s long-lost brother.

Antonio Banderas and Sophia Ali are also part of the cast.

Uncharted is set to premiere in February 2022. – Rappler.com