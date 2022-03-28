FULL LIST: Winners, Oscars 2022

MANILA, Philippines – The 2022 Oscars were held Sunday, March 27 (Monday, November 28 in Manila) at the Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater, with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes as the hosts.
Dune emerged as the night’s big winner, grabbing six out of eight wins for cinematography, production design, editing, original score, sound, and visual effects.
Meanwhile, CODA, a film about a deaf family with a hearing daughter, earned the awards for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur. Kotsur made history as the first deaf man to score an Oscar.
The Power of the Dog, who led this year’s nominations with 12 nods, only took home one award: Best Director. Jane Campion was hailed best Director, making her only the third female to win the award in Oscars’ 94-year history. It also marks the first back-to-back win for female directors, following Nomadland’s Chloe Zhao in 2021.
Jessica Chastain landed the best actress award for her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye while Will Smith was named best actor for his portrayal in King Richard. Just minutes before accepting his first Oscar, Smith was caught in a controversy after slapping presenter Chris Rock onstage.
Here are the list of the winners for Oscars 2022:
Best Picture
- WINNER: CODA
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Director
- WINNER: Jane Campion,The Power of the Dog
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Actress
- WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor
- WINNER: Will Smith,King Richard
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- WINNER: Ariana DeBose,West Side Story
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
- WINNER: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Adam McKay and David Sirota, Don’t Look Up
- Zach Baylin, King Richard
- Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World
Best Adapted Screenplay
- WINNER: Sian Heder,CODA
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car
- Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth, Dune
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Best Animated Feature
- WINNER: Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Production Design
- WINNER: Zsuzsanna Sipos and Patrice Vermette, Dune
- Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley
- Grant Major and Amber Richards, The Power of the Dog
- Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh, The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story
Best Costume Design
- WINNER: Jenny Beavan, Cruella
- Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, Cyrano
- Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Dune
- Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
- Paul Tazewell, West Side Story
Best Cinematography
- WINNER: Greig Fraser,Dune
- Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley
- Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
- Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story
Best Editing
- WINNER: Dune
- Don’t Look Up
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick…Boom!
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- House of Gucci
Best Sound
- WINNER:Dune
- Belfast
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
- WINNER: Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Score
- WINNER: Hans Zimmer, Dune
- Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up
- Germaine Franco, Encanto
- Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
- Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Best Original Song
- WINNER: “No Time to Die,”No Time to Die
- “Be Alive,” King Richard
- “Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto
- “Down to Joy,” Belfast
- “Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days
Best International Feature
- WINNER: Drive My Car(Japan)
- Flee (Denmark)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Best Documentary Feature
- WINNER: Summer of Soul
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Writing With Fire
Best Documentary Short
- WINNER:The Queen of Basketball
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Best Live-Action Short
- WINNER:The Long Goodbye
- Ala Kachuu
- The Dress
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Best Animated Short
- WINNER: The Windshield Wiper
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
