FULL LIST: Winners, Oscars 2022

The cast of CODA, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Emila Jones, Amy Forsyth, and Daniel Durant pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – The 2022 Oscars were held Sunday, March 27 (Monday, November 28 in Manila) at the Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater, with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes as the hosts.

Dune emerged as the night’s big winner, grabbing six out of eight wins for cinematography, production design, editing, original score, sound, and visual effects.

Meanwhile, CODA, a film about a deaf family with a hearing daughter, earned the awards for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur. Kotsur made history as the first deaf man to score an Oscar.

The Power of the Dog, who led this year’s nominations with 12 nods, only took home one award: Best Director. Jane Campion was hailed best Director, making her only the third female to win the award in Oscars’ 94-year history. It also marks the first back-to-back win for female directors, following Nomadland’s Chloe Zhao in 2021.

Jessica Chastain landed the best actress award for her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye while Will Smith was named best actor for his portrayal in King Richard. Just minutes before accepting his first Oscar, Smith was caught in a controversy after slapping presenter Chris Rock onstage.

Here are the list of the winners for Oscars 2022:

Best Picture

WINNER: CODA

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

WINNER: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actress

WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor

WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Adam McKay and David Sirota, Don’t Look Up

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: Sian Heder, CODA

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth, Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best Animated Feature

WINNER: Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Production Design

WINNER: Zsuzsanna Sipos and Patrice Vermette, Dune

Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley

Grant Major and Amber Richards, The Power of the Dog

Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, Cyrano

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Dune

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Greig Fraser, Dune

Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story

Best Editing

WINNER: Dune

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

House of Gucci

Best Sound

WINNER: Dune

Belfast

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Score

WINNER: Hans Zimmer, Dune

Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

WINNER: “No Time to Die,” No Time to Die

“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto

“Down to Joy,” Belfast

“Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days

Best International Feature

WINNER: Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Documentary Feature

WINNER: Summer of Soul

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short

WINNER: The Queen of Basketball

Audible

Lead Me Home

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Live-Action Short

WINNER: The Long Goodbye

Ala Kachuu

The Dress

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Animated Short

WINNER: The Windshield Wiper

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

