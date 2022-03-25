Oscar 2022 nominee ‘The Worst Person in the World’ screens at Cinematheque Center Manila

A treat for moviegoers: the second and third shows are scheduled on March 26 and March 27

MANILA, Philippines – After two years of closure, the Film Development Council of the Philippines’ (FDCP) Cinematheque Centre Manila opened its doors for the limited screening of Oscars 2022 nominee for Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay, The Worst Person in the World by Joachim Trier.

The event, which was part of the FDCP’s “Cine Filipina: Juana Tungo sa Kaunlaran (Women in World Cinema)” showcase, held its first screening on Saturday, March 19, which included a panel discussion “on the roles, labels, and stereotypes empowered women are trying to overcome in order to become inspirational members of the society.”

The first run was a full house, with FDCP CEO and chairperson Mary Liza Diño welcoming the audience.

The second and third shows are scheduled at 6 pm on Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27, with a ticket price of P200 per person.

Interested individuals can register through this link. Upon registration, payment instructions will be sent via email, and slots will be confirmed upon receipt of payment. The admission is on a first-come-first-served basis, considering the 75% limited capacity allowed for theaters as mandated by the government.

Set in contemporary Oslo, Norwegian romantic comedy-drama The Worst Person in the World follows the story of Julie (Renate Reinsve) as she navigates life, love, career, and the dark realities in between while on a journey to find her life’s meaning.

Renate Reinsve won Best Actress in the Cannes Festival and is nominated at the British Academy Film Awards for Leading Actress and Film Not in the English Language. To date, the film has 19 wins and 84 nominations from different award-giving bodies. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/ Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern.