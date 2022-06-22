Xian Lim teases reunion movie with Kim Chiu

Xian and Kim’s last movie together was the 2015 romance-comedy 'All You Need Is Pag-Ibig'

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of Kim Chiu and Xian Lim, also known as KimXi, are in for a treat as the real-life couple is set to reunite on a film together after seven years.

“I missed sharing the big screen with you, [Kim Chiu],” Xian said in an Instagram post on Monday, June 20, alongside photos of them in an embrace. The actress also shared the post in her Instagram story with the caption, “It’s been a while! Thank you [Viva Films.]”

Viva Artists Agency also shared the photos on their account with the hashtag KimXi. Additional details about the project, such as its name, director, plot, cast members, and target release date, have yet to be announced.

Xian and Kim’s last movie together was the 2015 romance-comedy film All You Need Is Pag-Ibig, but the two have worked together in the ABS-CBN series Love Thy Woman, which aired in 2020.

The upcoming movie also serves as the first project for the tandem since Xian moved to GMA in August 2021. Kim remains under the ABS-CBN network.

Kim and Xian were first paired in the 2011 series My Binondo Girl and confirmed their relationship in 2018. The two also starred in movies Bakit Hindi Ka Crush ng Crush Mo and Bride for Rent. – Rappler.com