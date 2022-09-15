[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: NOBITA

The band is performing their latest hits!

MANILA, Philippines – NOBITA is returning to Rappler Live Jam, this time performing in person at Rappler HQ.

The band is made up of Jaeson Felismino, Sam Aquino, Mark Quintero, Richmond Bancolita, and Jonathan Agbanlog.

First coming together in 2018, the band finished as a semi-finalist on battle of the bands Muziklaban.

They went on to release their viral hit song “Ikaw Lang” in 2020, followed by the singles “Paano Uusad,” “Totoo,” and “Di na Mag-iisa.”

Catch the band as they perform on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, September 15.