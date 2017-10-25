The horror-rock band is performing at Rappler HQ!

Published 8:47 PM, October 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Mr. Bones and the Boneyard Circus is coming to Rappler for a special Live Jam just in time for Halloween!

Since 2009, the band has been bringing their unique sound and theatrics to listeners, delivering music that blends metal and rock with horror-inspired performances for a macabre and memorable show every time they take the stage.

The band recently released a new music video for the song “Take Me Down,” the first single off their upcoming 3rd album, The Grand Phantasma, set to be released in 2018.

Catch the band bring their distinct brand of rock theatrics to Rappler HQ on Wednesday, October 25. Bookmark this page or head on over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom! – Rappler.com