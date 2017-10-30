It will be the Irish rock band's 4th time in Manila

Published 7:11 PM, October 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Irish rock band The Script is returning to Manila for a concert to be held at the Mall of Asia arena on April 14, 2018. It will be the band’s 4th time in Manila, their last concert was in 2015.

The band was formed in 2008 in Dublin, Ireland. It is composed of vocalist and keyboardist Danny O’Donoghue, guitarist Mark Sheehan, and drummer Glen Power.

They currently have 3 songs in Spotify Philippines Top 200: “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved,” “Breakeven,” and their latest single, “Rain,” off their newest album Freedom Child, released in September 2017.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 am at November 7 at all SM ticket outlets, or on SMtickets.com.

Ticket prices:

P12,000 – VIP Experience (including top price seated ticket, exclusive 2018 tour VIP gift, The Script tour VIP tote bag, signed 2018 tour program, and commemorative VIP laminate and custom lanyard)

P8,500 – VIP

P7,500 – Patron

P6,000 – Lower Box A

P4,000 – Lower Box B

P2,500 – Upper Box

P1,000 – General Admission

– Rappler.com