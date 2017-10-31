The spoken word artists are performing on Rappler Live Jam!

Published 3:48 PM, October 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Spoken word artists Mark Ghosn and Rod Marmol are bringing their poetry, laughter, and a good amount of hugot to Rappler HQ!

Both Mark and Rod are experienced in the fine art of hugot – and spoken word.

Mark is the first Filipino spoken word artist to make it to the Philippines Top 50 on Spotify. He has also appeared on several TV shows, and is the artistic director of performance art collective Theater in Alternative Platforms (TAP).

Rod, meanwhile, is the brains behind viral Facebook page Utot Catalog, which has served as a platform for poetry and feels since 2013. He is also the author of bestselling anthology Lahat Tay May Period (At Iba Pang Punctuation Marks).

The two artists recently released books about love, hugot and everything in between. Rod’s (Wa)Lang Love: Love Stories na Walang Love Kaya Stories na Lang was released in February while Mark’s Ampalaya Monologues was released in July.

(Wa)Lang Love is a collection of writings that talk about heartbreak following the end of a relationship, while Ampalaya Monologues is a collection of, well, monologues, told from the perspective of different characters in various predicaments.

Catch them as they perform their spoken word pieces, and even collaborate on a special piece for their finale! Tune in on Tuesday, October 31, by bookmarking this page or head on over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com