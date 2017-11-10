Taylor releases her 6th studio album after the hit '1989'

Published 12:53 PM, November 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Taylor Swift has released her much-awaited 6th studio album, Reputation. (LISTEN: Taylor Swift's new single is salty AF)

The pop star released her album on November 10 and took to Instagram to tell her fans that it was officially out. (LISTEN: Taylor Swift releases new song, ‘Call It What You Want’)

In a series of posts on social media, Taylor said about the album drop: "#reputation is out. Let the games begin."

#reputation is out. Let the games begin. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:23pm PST





Prior to the release of Reputation, Taylor dropped 4 official singles off the album, namely, "Look What You Made Me Do", "...Ready for It?", "Gorgeous", and "Call It What You Want". (LISTEN: Taylor Swift's new single, 'Gorgeous')

Reputation follows 1989 (2014), Taylor's first official pop album, which won her 3 Grammy Awards, including Best Pop Album in 2016. Her previous album also brought hits like "Style", "Shake It Off", and "Wildest Dreams".

Reputation is currently available on iTunes. – Rappler.com