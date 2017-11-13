These Southeast Asian acts are jamming at Rappler HQ before the ASEAN Music Festival!

Published 3:20 PM, November 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It’s ASEAN Summit week and Myanmar’s Eint Chit, Cambodia’s Nimith & Sophea, and members of Malaysia’s Nading Rhapsody will are joining us for a special session of Rappler Live Jam.

Eint Chit is Myanmar’s pop sensation who has been in the industry since she was 13 years old. She has 3 solo albums to her name and has been recognized twice at the Myanmar Music Awards. She composes music based on her personal experiences, and also does covers of old songs to keep them alive for younger listeners.

Nading Rhapsody is an avant-garde ethnic ensemble from Malaysia whose music incorporates traditional Bornean instruments, as well as folk songs, poems, myths, and dance. Through their music, the band aims to revive the spirit of Borneo’s traditional culture and heritage.

Nimith & Sophea is a Cambodian duo formed especially for the ASEAN. It is composed of actor and classical singer Chhith Sovann Nimith and singer-songwriter Chamroeun Sophea. Nimith was a finalist in the i-Sing World competition that looks for the best talent all over Asia. He also has also starred in several films, including the upcoming drama Behind the Glass Door. Sophea is the founder and lead vocalist of Australian-Cambodian band Krom, which has received two Grammy nominations for their music. Sophea does not shy away from tackling hard social issues in her music, singing about human trafficking and poverty.

The 3 acts are among the performers from 9 Southeast Asian countries who are in town for the ASEAN Music Festival, a free concert that celebrates the Philippine chairmanship and 50th anniversary of the ASEAN. The concert will be held at the Ayala Triangle Gardens on November 14.

