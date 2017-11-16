The Grammy Award winner is playing in concert on March 2018

Published 12:10 PM, November 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – John Legend is returning to Manila on March 21, 2018 for part of his "Darkness And Light" world tour. His concert will be held at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Grammy Award winner was last in Manila in 2014, for his "All of Me" tour.

His latest album, Darkness And Light, was released in December 2016 and debuted on the Top 20 of the Billboard 200. It reached over 12-million streams in the first week. The album includes John's hit singles “Love Me Now” and “Penthouse Floor” featuring Chance The Rapper.

For his upcoming Manila show, fans can listen to John perform his new hits with his full live band, and also look forward to hearing John's well-loved singles, including “All Of Me,” “Ordinary People," “Save Room,” and “Tonight (Best You Ever Had).”

Aside from being a musician, Legend is also active in film and television – he is an executive producer for his film and TV company Get Lifted. He also features in several movie soundtracks, including La La Land and Beauty and the Beast, for which he sang the title theme with Ariana Grande.

Tickets for John Legend's 2018 show will go on sale on Thursday, November 30 via TicketNet.com.ph. – Rappler.com