The indie/alternative band is jamming at Rappler HQ!

Published 11:18 PM, November 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Rusty Machines is playing at Rappler Live Jam!

The band’s members – Iggy San Pablo on vocals and guitar, Joshua Andres on guitar, Miko Miso on drums, and Leandro Fabregas on bass – have been sharing a passion for music since they were kids.

Cut to 2017, the band now has a 4-track EP called City Lights, a music video for their song “What Went Wrong” directed by Petersen Vargas, and a debut album coming soon.

Catch Rusty Machines as they bring their signature indie/alternative sound to Rappler HQ! Bookmark this page or head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com