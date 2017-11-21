The cast of rock musical ‘Hair’ sings a few songs from the show at Rappler HQ!

MANILA, Philippines – The cast of Hair is bringing the play's psychedlic rock sound to Rappler HQ!

Staged by Repertory Philippines as part of their 50th anniversary season, Hair is a "tribal love-rock" musical set in the '60s, when the sexual revolution, free love, and anti-war and anti-establishment feelings filled the air.

REP's production has Markki Stroem and Topper Fabregas alternating for the role of Claude, a farm boy who finds himself caught between joining the military or a hippie movement protesting the Vietnam War.

Joining them on the cast are George Schulze and Caisa Borromeo as the hippie activitists who inspire Claude to embrace peace instead of fight in a war.

Catch the cast as they bring the spirit of the '60s to life with song at Rappler Live Jam!