The alternative pop band is coming to Rappler HQ

Published 3:06 PM, November 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Strange Creatures is performing on Rappler Live Jam!

The dream-pop band is made up of Jon Tamayo on guitar and vocals, Megumi Acorda on keyboard and vocals, Tobit Rubio and Tan Evangelista on guitars, Bam Butalid on bass, and Ryan Rillorta on drums.

The band played their first gig in 2013 and since then, they've released their debut EP Stargazer, performed in various shows, including Wanderland in 2015, and are currently recording an album for 2018.

