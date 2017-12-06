The indie rock band is returning to Rappler Live Jam!

Published 3:55 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Cheats is coming back to Rappler Live Jam! The 8-piece indie rock band is playing their signature brand of upbeat music ahead of launch of their latest album, Before the Babies, which will be released on Friday, December 8.

The band is made up of vocalists Saab Magalona, Jim Bacarro, and Candy Gamos, guitarists Ernest Aguila, Mau Torralba, and Jason Caballa, bassist Manny Tanglao, and drummer Enzo Hermosa.

They’ve been making music together since 2013, and have since played at various local and international shows, including Wanderland in Manila, Laneway in Singapore (the first Filipino act to be part of the festival!) and, most recently, Clockenflap in Hong Kong. Their eponymous debut album was released in 2016.

Catch them as they talk about their upcoming album and perform their new songs. Bookmark this page or head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom on Wednesday, December 6. – Rappler.com