'Finally Found It' is the follow-up to her songs 'Stay' and 'You'

Published 1:52 PM, December 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Rising singer Claudia Barretto has released her new song "Finally Found It" on Friday, December 8.

The song is a follow-up to her two songs – "Stay" and "You," released early this year. (WATCH: Claudia Barretto's 'Stay' music video)

Claudia posted an excerpt of the song on her Instagram. it's now available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple, and other music streaming sites.

Finally Found It. December 8. A post shared by Claudia (@claudia) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:08am PST

