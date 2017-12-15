The Indonesian singer is set to promote her new album '8'

Published 12:20 PM, December 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Indonesian singer and Asia's Got Talent judge Anggun is coming to Manila for a series of performances at the Megaworld Lifestyle Malls on December 16 and 17.

Anggun will have her first mall show at the Uptown Mall Atrium with The Voice Teens runner-up Isabela Vinzon as guest on December 16. This will be followed by a performance on December 17 at the Eastwood Mall Open Park with guest performer Edray Teodoro.

Known today as a judge on Asia's Got Talent, Anggun rose to fame as a child star in Indonesia. She later moved to France at the age of 20, where she established herself as a recording artist. Her hit song "Snow in the Sahara" became a big hit worldwide in the late '90's, earning her many platinum awards in Europe and Asia.

She also performed the main theme song for the movie The Transporter II and was given the legendary World Music Award in Monaco. She is also active with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization as a Goodwill Ambassador.

Anggun will sing songs from her album 8, including her new single "What We Remember." – Rappler.com

