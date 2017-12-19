Rachel Alejandro, Celeste Legaspi, and Ryan Cayabyab are coming to Rappler HQ to celebrate the holidays!

Published 8:22 PM, December 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Rachel Alejandro, Celeste Legaspi, and Ryan Cayabyab are heading to Rappler HQ for one last Live Jam session this 2017!

Singers and actresses Rachel and Celeste are two of the cast members of the Metro Manila Film Festival entry, Ang Larawan, a historical drama based on Nick Joaquin's A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino.

The two artists will be backed on keys by none other than Mr C himself, who composed the movie's music.

Together, they'll be performing a few songs from the musical and a few Christmas tunes to close the year and ring in 2018.

Catch them on Tuesday, December 19