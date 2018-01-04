Which of our office concerts did you enjoy the most in 2017? Relive these moments with us here!

MANILA, Philippines – From discovering talented indie artists to add to our gig rotation, to rediscovering old favorites, we had a blast sharing a year of music with you through Rappler Live Jam.

Before we welcome 2018 with a new set of artists and weekly performances, we're taking a walk down memory lane with your favorite moments.

Below are the top 10 Live Jam performances of 2017, according to the number of times they were viewed on YouTube. We hope you enjoy these and we'll see you at our first show of 2018, with Cynthia Alexander on Friday, January 5!

1. ‘Banal na Aso, Santong Kabayo’ – Dong Abay feat. Joey Ayala (1,564,149 views)

2. 'Leslie' – Rocksteddy (660,751 views)

3. 'Bakit Pt. 2' – Mayonnaise (563,816 views)

4. 'Jopay' – Mayonnaise (505,114 views)

5. 'Will You Ever Learn?' – Typecast (476,730 views)

6. 'The Day You Said Good Night' – Hale (437,562 views)

7. 'Crush' – David Archuleta (346,629 views)

8. 'Lagi Mo Na Lang Akong Dinededma' – Rocksteddy (292,021 views)

9. 'Kung Wala Ka' – Hale (263,914 views)

10. 'First of Summer' – Gabby Alipe & John Dinopol (257,800 views)

