Hold on to your flower crowns, because this year’s lineup is insane

Published 8:30 PM, January 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Coachella has always been the neo-hippie millennial’s Insta-ready fever dream, and this year is no exception, especially with a lineup that is headlined by the Eminem, The Weeknd, and the queen herself, Beyonce.

The festival released its 2018 roster of artists on their Twitter account, and if you think the headliners are good, the other acts are just as exciting. We’re talking Cardi B, HAIM, St. Vincent, alt-J, Portugal. The Man, LANY, SZA, Kygo, Tyler, the Creator and…have you tapped into your life’s savings to buy your festival passes yet?

The festival will be held on two weekends: April 13 to 15, and April 20 to 21, at its home venue in Indio, California. Passes go on sale on the Coachella website on January 5, PST. – Rappler.com