He’s back!

Published 7:17 PM, January 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In case you missed it, Justin Timberlake recently released his new single, “Filthy,” and those who’ve missed JT’s smooth R&B sound will be glad to know that it’s back in full force with this one.

“Filthy” is Justin’s first single off his upcoming album Man of the Woods, his first full-length album after The 20/20 Experience, which he released in 2013.

The new single was released with an official music video that showed Justin channeling Steve Jobs as he presented a robot at a “Pan-Asian Deep Learning Conference.” Timberlake shared the video on his Twitter on January 5, saying “This song should be played very loud.”

This song should be played very loud. https://t.co/qu4XwWPUIm — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 5, 2018

Man of the Woods is set to be released on February 2. In the meantime, bask in JT’s much-awaited return and give “Filthy” a listen. – Rappler.com