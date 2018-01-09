The 'Dilemma' singer is performing at Cove Manila on Friday, January 12

Published 8:21 PM, January 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's going to get hot in Manila as hip-hop singer Nelly will be in town for a special show on Friday, January 12.

On Instagram, the Cove Manila club announced that the Grammy winner, known for his songs such as "Dilemma" and "Ride Wit Me," will be performing there.

Tickets can be purchased at Okada Manila's Pearl Wing Lobby and online at covemanila.com.

Nelly, born Cornell Haynes Jr, grew up in St Louis, Missouri. His first 3 albums, released between 2000 and 2004, were all US number ones.

Nelly has also collaborated with artists such as Justin Timberlake, Kelly Rowland, Akon, and more.

He made headlines in October after being arrested over a tour bus rape allegation. He has since posted bail. – Rappler.com